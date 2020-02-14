Lucifer Season Six Reportedly Being Considered By Netflix
Just as we were preparing to say farewell to Lucifer after the fifth season, a flicker of hellfire light has been glimpsed at the end of the dark tunnel ahead.
Indeed, although Netflix and Warner Bros. have yet to comment, it has been reported that they are in talks to drag Lucifer out from the cancellation underworld, and back onto our Earthly watch lists.
This, of course, wouldn’t be the first time Lucifer was given salvation, with Netflix rescuing the show after it was chopped by Fox after three seasons in 2018.
As reported by TVLine, Netflix is currently in talks with Warner Bros. in regards to extending the show for a sixth season.
Whether this second afterlife will come to pass is yet to be confirmed, however a 110,000-strong petition on Change.org reveals ‘Lucifans’ are still fiercely passionate about the supernatural drama.
Lucifer showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson have previously spoke about finishing the show on their own terms, saying:
We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms.
Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come!
As of yet, there’s no release date for the upcoming fifth season, but it’s thought Lucifer could makes its devilish return in spring or summer this year, featuring an extended 16 episodes.
