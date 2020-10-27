Lucifer Showrunner Joe Henderson Says Season Five Finale Is ‘So Damn Amazing’

Lucifer Showrunner Says Season Five Finale Is 'So Damn Amazing' Netflix

To make the wait for Lucifer’s season five finale even more excruciating, showrunner Joe Henderson has described it as ‘so damn amazing’.

Much to fans’ dismay, it was announced earlier this month that season five part two of the hit show won’t be airing this year and had been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.

However, filming for its second part is wrapped, so hopefully we won’t have to wait too long to see this supposedly ‘amazing’ finale.

Lucifer Netflix

Showrunner Joe Henderson has been keeping fans up to date with the show’s production, and recently tweeted about the upcoming final episode.

On Friday, October 23, he wrote, ‘Watched 30 minutes of the debate, and then turned it off. Instead I watched the latest cut of the season 5 #Lucifer finale, and was filled with gratitude for an amazing cast, crew and writing staff because HOLY SH*T it is so damn amazing!!’

Talk about rubbing salt in the wound, Joe.

One Lucifer fan replied to the tweet saying:

I cannot wait. This show means so much to so many. All I seem to hear lately is how this show has saved people’s lives. How much it means to so many, and how amazing our cast, writers and rest of the crew is. I have no doubt in my mind you have prepared a divine finale.

Another person wrote, ‘Can’t wait to see what there is all in store for us in 5B, I know the writers, actors & crew did an amazing job as always and you’ll blow our minds!’

While it’s been announced that Lucifer’s sixth season has started filming, Henderson informed fans that it will still be a while before season five part two arrives on Netflix.

Lucifer Netflix

Responding to a tweet claiming the second part was ‘ready for Netflix’, he replied, ‘I mean, it’s finished SHOOTING. We still have plenty to do before it’s ready for Netflix! (I don’t want to get anyone’s hopes up about timeline)’.

The showrunner couldn’t promise how long it’ll take for the episodes to be finalised, but warned ‘everyone should prepare for it taking longer than they’d like’. However, in a separate tweet, he did say the Lucifer team was ‘working [their] buns off’ to get it finished and on Netflix.

Season six will be the final for Lucifer, Netflix announced over the summer.