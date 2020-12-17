Lucifer Writer Says Darkest Episode Ever Is Coming In Season 5 Part 2 Netflix

Joe Henderson, the writer of Lucifer, said the show’s both ‘darkest and yet also lightest’ episode is coming in part two of season five.

While part one of the show’s fifth season is currently streaming on Netflix, its writers have been dropping hints about the series’ upcoming episodes for quite some time.

Some keen fans on Twitter even correctly guessed the title of one of the episodes, Yabba Dabba Do Me, and pressed Henderson to ‘spill the beans’ on what it might entail.

While Henderson stayed pretty tight-lipped on any details, he did say, ‘This is the darkest and yet also lightest episode of #Lucifer I’ve ever written. It is just plain WEIRD in all my favorite ways.’

The show follows the story of the Devil, who has abandoned his place in Hell and taken up residency in Los Angeles, where he owns a nightclub.

Sadly for fans of the show, Morningstar, played by Tom Ellis, won’t be back on our screens for part two before the year is up.

tom ellis in lucifer Netflix

Filming of the fifth season had previously been disrupted by the ongoing pandemic, but in October Henderson revealed that filming of part two had finally wrapped.

In a series of tweets, he braced fans for a long wait, writing, ‘I think everyone should prepare for it taking longer than they’d like.’

He said that post-production on TV shows is ‘a lot of work and takes time’, before adding that the new episodes ‘definitely’ wouldn’t arrive before December.