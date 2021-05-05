Lucy Liu Defends Kill Bill Character Against ‘Asian Stereotype’
Lucy Liu has said she does not believe her character in Kill Bill represents an Asian stereotype, while calling out the entertainment industry for putting Asian Americans in a ‘cultural box’.
In an op-ed for the Washington Post, Liu spoke out about the need for better representation of Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs,) saying that while she felt her mainstream success had ‘moved the needle’, the ‘reductive images and condescension’ faced by the community within Hollywood and wider society in general.
Referencing a recent Teen Vogue article discussing Asian stereotypes in film, Liu defended accusations that her Kill Bill character O-Ren Ishii was an example of a ‘dragon lady’.
The article, published in March, describes O-Ren as ‘cunning and deceitful’ while fitting the stereotypical depiction of an Asian woman who ‘uses her sexuality as a powerful tool of manipulation, but often is emotionally and sexually cold and threatens masculinity.’
While acknowledging that the article was intended as a critique of these stereotypes, Liu said that she felt the characterisation of O-Ren as a dragon lady was similarly reductive.
She wrote:
‘Kill Bill’ features three other female professional killers in addition to Ishii. Why not call Uma Thurman, Vivica A. Fox or Daryl Hannah a dragon lady? I can only conclude that it’s because they are not Asian. I could have been wearing a tuxedo and a blond wig, but I still would have been labeled a dragon lady because of my ethnicity.
If I can’t play certain roles because mainstream Americans still see me as Other, and I don’t want to be cast only in “typically Asian” roles because they reinforce stereotypes, I start to feel the walls of the metaphorical box we AAPI women stand in.
In her article, Liu also warned that stereotypes perpetuated by film and TV characters risked very real consequences for AAPIs across the country. ‘We are still categorized and viewed as dragon ladies or new iterations of delicate, domestic geishas… these stereotypes can be not only constricting but also deadly,’ she said, pointing in particular to recent killings of eight Asian women in two Atlanta spas, the perpertrator’s justification for which she said ‘relies on and perpetuates tropes of Asian women as sexual objects.’
The writer of the Teen Vogue piece has since responded to Liu’s criticism, writing on Twitter that while she had ‘good intentions to highlight this issue’ Liu had ‘every right to disagree with what I said.’
She added ‘that is her opinion and I respect her for it.’
