Ludacris Says He’s Happy Fast & Furious Franchise Is Ending
Fast & Furious actor Ludacris has said he’s happy the series is coming to an end after such an epic run.
It seems like the action-packed franchise has been around since the dawn of time, but there’s still a lot more to come with three films, plus a couple of spin-offs, yet to be released.
The ninth instalment is set arrive in 2021, followed by Fast & Furious 10 and 11 at later dates. Considering there’ll probably be at least a year between each release the movies will likely keep us going until 2024, ensuring the franchise makes it way beyond the two-decade mark.
There aren’t many film franchises that can say the same, and Ludacris noted that it’s this success which makes it hard to be sad about the franchise coming to an end.
The actor, whose real name is Chris Bridges, spoke about the ending with guest host Tiffany Haddish on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, explaining that he thought creators were going to conclude the franchise after 10 films, but they have now confirmed it will ‘end on 10 and 11’.
He continued:
I’m not at all sad about it because you got to think about, I came out in 2 Fast 2 Furious.
We never knew we would get a callback from 5, now I’ve been in 5, 6, 7, 8, 9. And now they’re telling me there’s going to be two more?
I’m happy! To hell with being sad, don’t be sad! I’m very happy.
Ludacris plays crew member Tej Parker in the Fast & Furious movies, and his comments suggest his character will be back once again in the final two films.
