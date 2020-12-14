unilad
Luke Evans Starring In New ITV Drama About ‘Worst Serial Killer Wales Has Ever Seen’

by : Cameron Frew on : 14 Dec 2020 09:15
Luke Evans Starring In New ITV Drama About 'Worst Serial Killer Wales Has Ever Seen'Luke Evans Starring In New ITV Drama About 'Worst Serial Killer Wales Has Ever Seen'PA Images/ITV

Luke Evans stars in The Pembrokeshire Murders, a new ITV crime drama about the ‘worst serial killer Wales has ever seen’.

The broadcaster is known for its prestige crime shows, whether it be fictional with Broadchurch or a harrowing real-life account in Des – both of which feature David Tennant in lead roles.

Its latest effort, a three-part mini-series, looks to unpack the murders committed by John Cooper, also known as ‘The Bullseye Killer’.

Luke EvansLuke EvansITV

The official synopsis reads: ‘Two unsolved double murders from the 1980s cast a shadow over the work of the Dyfed Powys police force. In 2006, newly promoted Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins (Evans) decided to reopen both cases.’

It adds: ‘Employing pioneering forensic methods, Wilkins and his handpicked team found microscopic DNA and fibres that potentially linked the murders to a string of burglaries committed in the 80s and 90s.’

The Pembrokeshire MurdersThe Pembrokeshire MurdersITV

Cooper (played by Keith Allen in the series) was sentenced to life in prison for the 1985 murders of siblings Richard and Helen Thomas, as well as the 1989 double murder of Peter and Gwenda Dixon. He was dubbed The Bullseye Killer due to him having appeared on the game show a month before killing the Dixons.

Keith Allen ITVKeith Allen ITVITV

Evans told Tyla: ‘The story hooked me immediately. I mean, also, I’m a sucker for a true story and this isn’t just a true story, it’s a shocking, true story about the worst serial killer that Wales has ever seen.’

The Hobbit star added: ‘It’s not just about the crimes, it’s about the people that find this this man and how they find him and the unbelievable twists that their story takes during the investigation, which just are mind-boggling.’

The Pembrokeshire Murders will premiere on ITV in early 2021. 

