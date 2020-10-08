Luke Hemsworth Wants To Play The Next Wolverine
Luke Hemsworth has revealed that he’d be very up for playing the next Wolverine, and I can genuinely see him pulling it off.
The eldest of the Hemsworth brothers, Luke has previously dipped a talon into comic book territory, having had a cameo in Thor: Ragnarok. During this memorable scene, we saw Hemsworth partake in play within a film The Tragedy of Loki.
Stepping into Thor’s armour, who is of course played by middle Hemsworth brother Chris, Luke does a fine, theatrical job of exuding superhero qualities opposite Matt Damon’s Loki. Now, it would appear he’s up for sinking his fangs into a meatier role.
Speaking with Screenrant, Luke revealed he would indeed be up for playing a superhero, and appeared to be particularly interested in the role of Wolverine:
I would love to. I grew up with them. I learned to draw through comic books, copying comic books since I was about 10 years old. Spawn was a big one for; I really loved Todd McFarlane’s Spawn. And then Batman – I would have fought Rob Pattinson for those gauntlets.
And Wolverine! I’m like, ‘Come on, just pass them on, mate. Let’s give it to another Aussie’. I’ll have to grow some chest hair, but I’m ready for Wolverine.
Now, the Westworld star certainly has a tough act to follow, with Hugh Jackman widely regarded to be a near perfect Wolverine. For 17 years, Jackman played the character with darkness and likeability, with his Wolverine first appearing on the big screen in 2000’s X-Men.
Wolverine quickly became one of the most popular characters in the X-Men franchise, with Jackman going on to front a trilogy of solo movies culminating with 2017’s critically revered Logan.
Speaking with the Daily Beast earlier this year, Jackman explained why he had decided to say goodbye to the character he’d portrayed for so long:
I knew it was the right time to leave the party — not just for me, but for the character. It’s kind of like, you’re on your way home and your friend rings you and goes, ‘Oh, dude, a new DJ just came on and the music is awesome, are you going to come back?’ And you say, ‘Sounds good but… no’.
Disney recently acquired the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and Deadpool from Fox following a newly finalised megadeal, and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have of course been keeping an ear out for when exactly the newly obtained characters will emerge.
It seems somewhat inevitable that we’ll be seeing a new Wolverine arise before too long, but who dons the adamantium claws next remains to be seen.
