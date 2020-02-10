Luke Perry And Cameron Boyce Left Out Of 2020 Oscars In Memoriam Tribute PA Images

The Academy Awards have sparked controversy once again, this time over their apparent snub of Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce in the famed ‘In Memoriam’ section.

During last night’s ceremony – as in previous years – the Oscars took time to honour the many talents lost during the past year, with Billie Eilish performing Yesterday as a touching tribute.

Kobe Bryant, Rip Torn, Barbara Hammer, Steve Golin, Diahann Carroll, Agnes Varda, Seymour Cassel, Doris Day, and Kirk Douglas were all among those paid tribute to in the segment.

You can watch Billie Eilish’s performance below:

Noticeably absent from the tribute was Luke Perry, who died last year at the age of 52 after suffering a ‘massive stroke’ at his home in Sherman Oaks, California.

As well as starring in Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale, Perry’s work included several high-profile films, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, 8 Seconds, and The Fifth Element.

The absence of the the actor was especially apparent considering Perry’s final film role was a cameo alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which was nominated in 10 categories and took home two at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Luke Perry stars in ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD. Sony Pictures

Fans of Perry took to social media to express their disgust at the Oscars’ decision not to include the actor in their tribute, describing it as ‘bullsh*t’.

One person wrote: ‘Luke Perry wasn’t in the In Memorial?? He was literally in one of the most nominated films of the night!! Disrespectful!!’ while another simply said: ‘How the f*k is Luke Perry not in the In Memorium segment?’

Another wrote: ‘Wait a minute? Let me see if I’m understanding this…the Oscars had a memoriam and somehow Luke Perry was excluded despite that he’s in one of the nominated films?!’

Also absent from the tribute segment was Disney star Cameron Boyce, who died in July last year at the age of 20 after suffering an epileptic seizure.

Boyce was best known for his work in Disney’s The Descendants and its sequels, and his other work included Grown Ups and its sequel, alongside Adam Sandler – among many other projects.

Skai Jackson, who starred alongside Boyce in the Disney Channel show Jessie, took to Twitter to express her frustration over the fact he wasn’t mentioned, writing: ‘Cameron Boyce??? Why did you guys forget about him? It would have been nice if he was acknowledged… Smh.’

Other stars not recognised in the tribute included horror legend Sid Haig, who died at the age of 80 in September, The Carol Burnett Show star Tim Conway, who passed away last May at the age of 85, Oscar-nominated actor Michael J Pollard, who died in November at the age of 80, and Airwolf‘s Jan-Michael Vincent, who died in February at the age of 74.

However, all of these actors – including Perry and Boyce – were included in an ‘In Memoriam’ gallery on the Academy’s website.

Rest in peace.

