Luther Will Be Back, Creator Confirms

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 15 Oct 2020 14:41
Just when we thought we’d seen the last of him, Luther creator Neil Cross has revealed DCI John Luther could be on our screen again soon.

While Idris Elba had pretty much already confirmed that a Luther film would be coming our way at some point in the future, it seemed as though the TV series had come to a sharp end.

Speaking to the Radio Times, however, Cross delivered the news we all needed to perk up this dull and dreadful year. DCI John Luther is coming back.

When asked about whether fans can expect to see Luther back on our screens anytime soon, Cross said:

Ask Idris! We are… I don’t know what I’m allowed to say, which is an answer in of itself! Words are my job and I’ve lost them all.

We want to make more Luther. We’re gonna make more Luther. The how and the why, that’s all to come, but we’re going to make more Luther.

Of course, Cross didn’t specify whether it will be on the big or the small screen, but either way, it’s going to be incredible.

In August, Idris confirmed that he’d like to see the show turned into a film, before pretty much confirming it’s a done deal.

‘I’ve maintained I’d like to see it come to a film, and that is where I think we are heading towards,’ he told Digital Spy.

‘And I’m looking forward to making that happen. It is happening.’

He added:

With film, the sky is the limit. You can be a little bit more bold with the storylines. And a little bit more international, and a little more up the scale. But John Luther is always going to be John Luther.

We’re more than ready.

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Film and TV, BBC, Idris Elba

