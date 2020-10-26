Luther Writer Neil Cross Says We Can Expect An Announcement ‘Very Soon’

Luther Writer Says We Can Expect An Announcement 'Very Soon' BBC

It might be almost two years since the last series of Luther was released, but the hype doesn’t seem to be dying down any time soon.

In fact, the man behind it all, Neil Cross, has just created a fresh batch of hysteria, by revealing that we can expect an announcement regarding Idris Elba’s iconic DCI John Luther ‘very soon’.

In an exclusive interview with UNILAD ahead of the release of ITV’s psychological thriller The Sisters, Cross admitted Elba is ‘very excited’ to announce what’s coming next – and so are we.

You can check out the trailer for The Sisters, which is also written by Cross, here:

‘I will say that, you know, that people can expect an announcement about Luther very soon. We’re all very excited, Idris is excited and we can’t wait to tell you,’ he told UNILAD.

Cross is famed for his incredibly dark, but enticing thrillers, such as BBC’s Hard Sun and Crossbones, but there’s just something about the alluring DCI John Luther that means so much to him.

‘No matter what I’m doing, and I’m always doing something, there is never a day that goes by when I’m not thinking about Luther. It’s a really big part of my life, it’s a really big part of my imagination,’ he explained.

Luther Idris Elba shocked BBC

‘My wife has mentioned more than once that I’m never happier than when I’m writing Luther. And if I’m not actually coming up with ideas, part of me is wondering where is he now? What is he doing? And Idris is very much the same. We both care about him, we both want the best for him. Both want to go back and see him. So he’s a really big part of my life.’

While Cross was careful not to give too much away about when we’ll next see one of the greatest TV detectives of all time back on our screens, he did delve into just why viewers have been left wanting more and more.

‘People like Luther’s suffering. They like Idris’s suffering. Because of his essential selflessness, people know they can trust him,’ he explained.

So, the countdown for more juicy Luther news continues, but in the meantime, The Sister, a new four-part drama which promises to be ‘full of murder, intrigue, deception, the supernatural,’ will begin airing on ITV at 9.00pm tonight, October 26.

You can read UNILAD’s full exclusive interview with Cross here.

