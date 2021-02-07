M. Night Shyamalan’s New Film Old Just Got A Creepy First Trailer

PA Images/Universal Pictures

The creepy first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s Old is here.

Two years after concluding his Eastrail 177 trilogy with Glass, the twisty filmmaker has been busy in the world of television with Servant, his Apple TV+ series starring Rupert Grint.

However, Shyamalan is coming back to the big screen with a new, mysterious project, titled Old. ‘It’s only a matter of time.’

Shyamalan is famously very secretive when promoting his projects, particularly considering how many of his films involve twists intended to shock. I won’t be the guy to spoil his filmography for you, but if you’ve managed to go this long without knowing the ending to The Sixth Sense, watch it quickly.

What can I tell you about Old? Well, it’s going to involve some time trickery in some fashion, assumingly.

It’s got a stacked cast, with Thomasin McKenzie, Rufus Sewell, Embeth Davidtz, Abbey Lee, Eliza Scanlen, Alex Wolff and Vicky Krieps all starring, among others.

Shyamalan told The New York Times: ‘What I can say is it came from a book that Ishana and my other daughters gave me for Father’s Day. It’s an obscure graphic novel [Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters].’

He added: ‘This book gave me the opportunity to work through things like my parents’ getting older, and how I have a photo of Ishana on my lap during Unbreakable and now she’s standing next to me on set. That’s what the movie is about.’

Old is set for release on July 23, 2021.