Macaulay Culkin Joins American Horror Story Season 10 Cast

macaulay culkin american horror story 1 FX/PA Images

American Horror Story fans: I hope you’re sitting on the edge of your seats, because do I have some news for you.

Advert

The show’s tenth season finally has a cast, and that cast is a pretty darn impressive one to say the least. Did somebody say Macaulay Culkin?

Yep, they did. The Home Alone actor will be joining returning stars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters for season 10, as confirmed by the series co-creator Ryan Murphy.

You can watch the cast announcement below:

Advert

Murphy took to his Instagram to reveal the star-studded list, sharing a video of the impressive cast over a video of a moody beach with crashing waves, sound-tracked to Dead of Night by country singer Orville Peck.

This will be 39-year-old’s Culkin’s first season of the FX anthology show, with the venture also being the actor’s first as a series regular in a live-action TV series.

His last substantial TV role was the NBC series Kings, and he most recently appeared as a guest star on the Hulu comedy series Dollface.

macaulay culkin PA Images

As well as Paulson and Peters, the 10th season will be welcoming back previous season stars Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman and Angelica Ross.

All of these names have played various starring roles in the show’s previous nine seasons, notably Rabe – who has appeared in six seasons to date – and Bates – who has starred in five.

And although Paulson and Peters missed out on season nine – the first edition of the series not to feature the iconic duo – they will thankfully be returning for this season of the FX show.

FX

Advert

The news comes after American Horror Story was renewed for a further three seasons in January, ensuring it lasts at least through season 13.

Season nine of the hit show tied up at the end of 2019 with 1984, which ran for nine episodes and which took place at a campground that ultimately became a murder ground – because why the hell not?

While no additional details about the new season have been revealed, we can rule out haunted houses, asylums, witches covens, travelling freak shows and hotels – to name but a few – as all of these have already been explored in the previous nine seasons.

american horror story 1984 FX

More to follow…