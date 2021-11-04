Macaulay Culkin Makes Unexpected Appearance As Gucci Runway Model

Alamy

In a surprising turn of events, Macaulay Culkin joined a number of other actors in taking to the runway as a model for Gucci.

He may not be appearing in the upcoming Home Alone reboot, but Culkin was spotted strutting his stuff at the Gucci Love Parade show on Tuesday, November 2.

Joining the likes of Oscar winner Jared Leto and Queen & Slim‘s Jodie Turner-Smith, 41-year-old Culkin boasted a colourful outfit as he walked runway on the Hollywood Boulevard.

20th Century Studios

Wearing a bright blue Hawaiian shirt and equally colourful jacket, camel trousers, Gucci white and gold belt, studded clogs and amber-tinted glasses, Culkin took the show by storm.

However, his appearance was noted as being a bit of a ‘plot twist’, as Culkin usually keeps a relatively low-profile, Vogue reports.

Fans have since taken to Twitter in support of the actor’s unexpected modelling appearance. One wrote: ‘One of the best things that happened this year.’

Another said:

He makes a good RedLetterMedia co-host AND a good runway model. He’s truly got it all

A third commented: ‘I need to see more of those shoes.’

Attendees of the show included celebs such as Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Miley Cyrus, all seated alongside the outdoor catwalk to view creative director Alessandro Michele’s designs.

In May 2020, Michele announced that Gucci would hold its own shows twice a year, rather than adhering to the usual fashion calendar, which is organised around Paris, London, New York and Milan fashion weeks.

