Macaulay Culkin Responds To Home Alone Appearance Rumours

After rumours have been stirring over a possible appearance from Macaulay Culkin in the upcoming Home Alone reboot, the actor has since responded.

Having already played a Christmas tune and eagerly awaited the run-up to the festive period, the news of a reboot over 30 years after the original release of Home Alone has me craving Christmas so much that I don’t even despise Pret for releasing their festive sandwich in July.

Alongside a stellar cast for reboot Home Sweet Home Alone, directed by Dan Mazer, there have been whispers about Culkin joining in on the festive fun once again.

Rumours suggested that the 41-year-old would be making an appearance, while perhaps a little old to be returning as main character Kevin McCallister, it was reported that he would allegedly be paid around £2.5 million for making a feature, as per Metro.

However, Culkin has since set the record straight, crushing my one wish to Santa in the process, by admitting he won’t be in the new Home Alone reboot.

The star took to Twitter to clarify the question which he had been ‘getting asked […] a lot today’, although he wished ‘all involved the best of luck’.

While my Christmas wish list to Santa may now be left seemingly unachievable, fans were quick to spot a similarity between the films in the latest trailer, including a policeman with a hat labelled ‘McCallister’.

Alas, IMDb, like Culkin, continues to shatter all hopes, as the character is listed as Kevin’s older brother, Buzz.

Bah humbug, am I right?