Macaulay Culkin Responds To Home Alone Reboot And It’s Hilarious

Macaulay Culkin has responded to the news of a potential Home Alone reboot and now I feel old, kind of amused, and kind of depressed because it’s all too real.

It was recently announced by Disney that, among many other films, the classic Christmas-y kids film Home Alone will be on the receiving end of the reboot of sorts, which is ploughing through plenty of franchises at the moment.

According to reports, Home Alone, Night at the Museum and Diary of a Wimpy Kid are among those to be ‘reimagined’ for Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+.

CEO Bob Iger says Home Alone, Night at the Museum and Diary of a Wimpy Kid will be "reimagined" for Disney+. Did I hear that right? — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) August 6, 2019

While you may think ‘you can’t polish a turd’ when it comes to one or two of those three, Home Alone and its sequel are two of the finest Christmas films ever curled out, in my humble opinion. They also get shown on TV at Christmas every year without fail, so it’s not like they ever left the public sphere and are ripe for a reboot…

But anyway, what do I know, because here comes Disney shaking the remake stick in my face and there’s nothing any of us can do to stop it.

The star of the original Home Alone films, Macaulay Culkin, has gone some way to showing us a sneak preview of what the 2019 reboot of the 90s films would look like, though.

As you may well remember, Macaulay’s character Kevin McAllister lives off nothing but mac and cheese (which he doesn’t get to eat because he’s rudely interrupted by two burglars!), plain cheese pizza and mountains of ice cream while he’s home alone.

So, 38-year-old Macaulay decided to show us what the past 28 years have done to Kevin McAllister.

He captioned his post: ‘This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like.’

This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like. pic.twitter.com/sGj86933LA — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 7, 2019

Of course, if a 10-year-old was left home alone today, they’d probably just text their mum and dad to let them know and then go to a mate’s house to play Fornite while they wait it out.

Macaulay followed up his tweet with another, saying: ‘Hey @Disney, call me!’

Rightly so, the internet responded:

I guess no one came out to stop you? pic.twitter.com/UnKXH0YryW — Lauren (@laur2137) August 7, 2019

Home Alone but it’s not about a kid fighting burglars but just a man in his house dealing with crippling loneliness. — Hellsite User (@DanielMadison78) August 7, 2019

It does beg the question – instead of a reboot can we have a followup instead, where Kevin is all grown up, enjoying his adult life but still suffering flashbacks from the time two burglars tried to murder him? It probably wouldn’t be such a cheerful Christmas film, but I reckon I’d watch.

This would be some sequel. pic.twitter.com/ZZQXS45yY0 — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) August 7, 2019

Home alone: grown up and not minding being alone. — oɔᴉN (@NicoSherk) August 7, 2019

Okay, now you have to make a movie about Kevin as a grown-up tripping balls and paranoid, terrorizing a confused Amazon delivery guy. — Schrödinger's Canadian. Sorry, not sorry. (@CannibalHoliday) August 8, 2019

If this is what Kevin looks like now, I wonder what happened to Buzz and his girlfriend. Woof!

