Macaulay Culkin Wants Donald Trump Removed From Home Alone 2 20th Century Fox/PA Images

Home Alone 2 is a Christmas classic but, after recent political events, there have been calls to remove Donald Trump’s cameo appearance; Macaulay Culkin has now responded to the fans of the film.

Last week President Trump incited rioters to storm the Capitol, leading to violent clashes with authorities and five deaths. Since then, the actions of Trump and the rioters have been condemned across the globe.

As a result, the president has been impeached again, and some film fans have been asking for his removal from Home Alone 2. The tongue-in-cheek movement took off when Twitter users used their editing skills to remove Trump from his scene in the movie.

You can see Trump’s original cameo below:

Macaulay Culkin, who is best known for playing the part of Kevin in the Home Alone films, has taken to Twitter to respond to a series of edits that remove Trump from the film. The actor has expressed his support on Twitter for the edits as well as suggestions for a recast, and it appears that Culkin wouldn’t mind seeing Trump digitally removed from the beloved classic.

While these comments aren’t exactly a commitment, many will see this as light-hearted fun that collectively disagrees with Trump’s presidency and his recent actions.

Interestingly, there may have been animosity between the film crew and Trump before his presidency, when the production of the movie took place in 1992. The director of the film, Chris Colombus, explained that Trump bullied his way into the film and the cameo was not an organic coincidence or an idea from the creative team.

Colombus, told Insider:

We paid the fee, but he also said, ‘The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie.’ So we agreed to put him in the movie.

Whether he’ll be edited out of future showings of the film remains to be seen, in the meantime Trump likely has larger concerns to address; he’s just been impeached for the second time, he’s no longer able to communicate with his supporters through mainstream social media, and the president is facing legal action on the back of the riots that many feel terrorised democracy.

Trump PA Images

Many would be entertained by an adult Macaulay Culkin guiding his younger self, but for now, this seems to be just a dream of the masses on social media. Nonetheless, there have been plenty of remasters in the past, so there is hope for those who want to see the cameo of Donald Trump replaced with someone or something else.