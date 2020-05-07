Macaulay Culkin Was Convinced To Star In American Horror Story By ‘Erotic’ Sex Scene
American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy convinced Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin to join the cast with the promise of an erotic sex scene.
The long-running FX series features a number of staple cast members, such as Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Billie Lourd, but season 10 will see Culkin join the team as a fresh face.
Murphy announced the arrival of Culkin with an Instagram video a few months ago, though the creator has only recently revealed how he manged to get the actor on board.
Speaking to E! News, Murphy explained he’d long been a fan of Culkin, saying:
I have always loved Macaulay Culkin’s work. I loved everything that he’s done, I love the stuff he did in Home Alone, I also loved the sort of the older, more recent stuff that he did. And he hasn’t worked in a while.
The creator decided he wanted to involve Culkin in his project, and so called him with a role in mind. Though Culkin will be a newcomer, Murphy didn’t hold back – this was no background role, but rather a full on, up-close-and-personal one.
He continued:
So, I have this very, very great insane part. And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said OK.
[When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, ‘OK, here’s the pitch.’ And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things.
Bates became a regular on American Horror Story following her first appearance in the third season, so it seems Culkin’s character will be a notable one, since he’ll be getting hot and heavy with the star.
Culkin apparently wasted no time in accepting the job, telling Murphy: ‘This sounds like the role I was born to play.’
The creator has admitted the theme of season 10 may have to change as a result of the outbreak, as the halt on production means he might not be able to film in warm weather, as planned.
However, Murphy remains optimistic that Culkin will be able to bring his ideas to life when possible, as he added:
We’re waiting for the crisis to be over because all those scripts are written and I’m excited for him to play that part. I’m excited for him to be in my world because I think… I’m gonna want to do a lot of things with him if he wants to work, because I think he’s fascinating and interesting, and I think he has a soul.
There’s both a lightness and a darkness with Macaulay Culkin that I’m attracted to.
I’m sure fans will be just as excited to see Macaulay Culkin in the role as the actor is to play it, so hopefully we won’t have too long to wait.
Topics: Film and TV, American Horror Story, FX, Home Alone, Macaulay Culkin, Ryan Murphy