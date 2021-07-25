Machine Gun Kelly Dumps On New Film With Megan Fox After They Skipped Premiere

PA/Lionsgate/TNI Press

Machine Gun Kelly appears to have ‘trashed’ his own film with Megan Fox, coming after the pair skipped the premiere.

Midnight in the Switchgrass follows an FBI agent, played by Fox, who crosses paths with a serial killer while trying to bust a sex trafficking ring. It’s somewhat based on the true story of the Texas ‘Truck Stop Killer’ and also stars Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch and Lukas Haas.

Advert 10

The couple will have fond memories of making the VOD thriller, as they fell in love on the set of the film. However, it’s not been met well by critics, and even MGK, real name Colson Baker, has distanced himself from it.

Loading…

The movie had its premiere earlier this month, but MGK and Fox weren’t in attendance. ‘Due to the recent California mask mandate and rise of COVID cases, Megan Fox will no longer be attending the premiere tonight,’ her representative said at the time. Neither star has actively promoted the movie.

Advert 10

‘If I don’t talk or tweet about a movie I’m barely in it’s because it’s [trash emoji],’ the pop punk musician tweeted, without naming the film specifically. The next film he’s due to appear in is Jackass Forever, so it’s evidently not in reference to that.

Fox previously said she wasn’t itching to see her chemistry with MGK on-screen. ‘That’s just something we were living in, so much has happened since. The question of ‘Did we have chemistry onscreen?’ isn’t necessary, because chemistry has gotten us this far,’ she told USA Today.