unilad
Advert

Machine Gun Kelly Dumps On New Film With Megan Fox After They Skipped Premiere

by : Cameron Frew on : 25 Jul 2021 15:35
Machine Gun Kelly Dumps On New Film With Megan Fox After They Skipped PremierePA/Lionsgate/TNI Press

Machine Gun Kelly appears to have ‘trashed’ his own film with Megan Fox, coming after the pair skipped the premiere. 

Midnight in the Switchgrass follows an FBI agent, played by Fox, who crosses paths with a serial killer while trying to bust a sex trafficking ring. It’s somewhat based on the true story of the Texas ‘Truck Stop Killer’ and also stars Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch and Lukas Haas.

Advert

The couple will have fond memories of making the VOD thriller, as they fell in love on the set of the film. However, it’s not been met well by critics, and even MGK, real name Colson Baker, has distanced himself from it.

Loading…

The movie had its premiere earlier this month, but MGK and Fox weren’t in attendance. ‘Due to the recent California mask mandate and rise of COVID cases, Megan Fox will no longer be attending the premiere tonight,’ her representative said at the time. Neither star has actively promoted the movie.

Advert

‘If I don’t talk or tweet about a movie I’m barely in it’s because it’s [trash emoji],’ the pop punk musician tweeted, without naming the film specifically. The next film he’s due to appear in is Jackass Forever, so it’s evidently not in reference to that.

Fox previously said she wasn’t itching to see her chemistry with MGK on-screen. ‘That’s just something we were living in, so much has happened since. The question of ‘Did we have chemistry onscreen?’ isn’t necessary, because chemistry has gotten us this far,’ she told USA Today.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Jennifer Lopez Shares Age-Defying Pics And Confirms Affleck Relationship On 52nd Birthday
Celebrity

Jennifer Lopez Shares Age-Defying Pics And Confirms Affleck Relationship On 52nd Birthday

Joey Barton, Former Premier League Footballer, Charged With Assault On Woman
Sport

Joey Barton, Former Premier League Footballer, Charged With Assault On Woman

Derek Chauvin’s First Photos From Prison Released
News

Derek Chauvin’s First Photos From Prison Released

Families Who Reduce Calorie Intake Set To Be Rewarded In New Government Obesity Scheme
Health

Families Who Reduce Calorie Intake Set To Be Rewarded In New Government Obesity Scheme

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: Film and TV, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, no-article-matching

Credits

USA Today

  1. USA Today

    Megan Fox dispels Lala Kent rumor over skipped premiere, revisits 'magic' meeting Machine Gun Kelly

 