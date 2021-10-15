Machine Gun Kelly Says Being ‘On Mushrooms’ With Megan Fox Is The Ideal Day Off

Alamy

Machine Gun Kelly’s ideal day off is wandering around high on magic mushrooms with Megan Fox.

The ‘power couple’ have been all over social media over the past few days following their interview for GQ’s Winter/Autumn 2021 issue, speaking in depth about their love for one another.

Notably, they spoke about their first kiss – ‘We just put our lips right in front of each other and breathed each other’s breath’ – and him telling her ‘I am weed’ the first time they met. The latter was swiftly memed.

As part of their GQ interviews, the pair took part in the publication’s Couples Quiz on YouTube, putting each other to the test with 40 questions ranging from Fox’s favourite movie and MGK’s most beloved comic book character to which animal their personalities remind them of.

In one question, MGK – real name Colson Baker – asks what his perfect day off looks like. ‘I mean, there is no day off, is the point,’ Fox replies. ‘She thinks that I work all the time,’ he replies, before saying his last day off was their trip to Bora Bora in January. ‘Almost a year ago,’ she says.

MGK then asks what they got up in Bora Bora, before Fox reveals they walked along a gravel road ‘for an eternity’ because they ate mushrooms which were ‘very strong’.

She then asks, ‘So your day off would be us wondering around on mushrooms?’ to which he replies, ‘Yes, and then what did we see at night as soon as a System of Down song…’ before Fox says, ‘UFO! For real.’

During their Bora Bora trip, they climbed a mountain in search of a sacred Banyan tree they saw on a map, which they actually managed to find. The couple also went swimming with sharks – without the safety of a cage.

‘She put her goggles on [and went under the water] and was like, ‘Babe, there’s a shark right there.’ And before she finished her sentence, I was already, like, halfway down the street. I left her in the water,’ he said.

Discussing his relationship with Fox, MGK added, ‘It’s, like, because you’ve been around the world and experienced so much sh*t, you think you know everything. And then you are in the arms of your destiny and realise… I don’t know sh*t yet.’