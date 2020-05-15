Mad Max Director George Miller Is Making Furiosa Prequel Without Charlize Theron Warner Bros. Pictures

Say the words Imperator Furiosa and only one name springs to mind, Charlize Theron.

Advert

The mechanical-armed badass pretty much stole the show in Mad Max: Fury Road with her shaved head and skull-head insignia. And if you say otherwise, you’re wrong.

Yet soon Theron won’t be the only actor you think of when the character’s name is uttered, because it seems a new Mad Max movie is in the works that’s all about Furiosa – but it won’t star the woman who brought her to life.

Mad Max Fury Road Furiosa Warner Bros. Pictures

That’s right folks, the director of the franchise, George Miller, has confirmed that the next film in the franchise will be a prequel focusing on Furiosa.

Advert

In an interview with The New York Times, Miller confirmed Theron would not be returning to play the younger version of the character, with the director searching for an actor in her 20s to take over the role.

He admitted that ‘for the longest time’ he had hoped to use digital de-aging technology to bring Theron back to the big screen, but essentially decided against it because, ‘I don’t think we’re nearly there yet’.

Miller explained:

Despite the valiant attempts on ‘The Irishman’, I think there’s still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, particular Japanese video-game designers, but there’s still a pretty wide valley, I believe.

Warner Bros. Pictures

While Theron won’t be returning, other members of the Fury Road crew will be and have already signed on: one being the Oscar-winning production designer Colin Gibson, who confirmed the prequel will have ‘even more’ vehicles than Fury Road, and another being cinematographer John Seale.

Seale all but retired after finishing work on the film, having previously told Miller: ‘If anybody else rings, I’m retired. If you ring, we’ll have lunch.’ And that’s exactly what happened.

Don’t get your hopes up too soon though, because it might be a little while before we can hope to see the prequel on the big screen. The director has another film to finish first, Three Thousand Years of Longing, and production on that has been delayed due to the current health crisis.

Advert

Mad Max Fury Road Furiosa Sand Warner Bros. Pictures

After that film – starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba – is finished and ‘hopefully everything settles down with the pandemic’, Miller said, ‘we’ll see what the world allows us to do with Furiosa’.

Can’t wait.