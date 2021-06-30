Mad Max Fans Raise More Than $70,000 For Injured Furiosa Stuntwoman

After experiencing symptoms of Traumatic Brain Injury Dayna was sent for Neuroimaging CT and MRI scans. Unfortunately receiving the devastating diagnosis of an 8mm Aneurysm and upper spinal (neck) injuries.

Surgeons recommend immediate surgery. As is often the way with these things Insurance and liability are a maze of red tape and potentially life threatening delay through the Public Health system.

Immediate, private Surgery costs $NZ60,000.