Mad Max Fans Raise More Than $70,000 For Injured Furiosa Stuntwoman
Dayna Grant may not be a well-known name, but her cinematic work has led to a fan campaign to help her receive hospital treatment.
Most people would like to think they’d remember someone who starred in Wonder Woman 1984, Mad Max: Fury Road and Ash vs Evil Dead. However, as a stuntwoman, Dayna Grant has a relatively low profile when compared to the stars of the films she appears in.
Despite this, Grant has amassed a dedicated following, and they have now helped out and raised a significant sum of money in her time of need.
In a Give A Little campaign, Grant’s current situation was explained:
After experiencing symptoms of Traumatic Brain Injury Dayna was sent for Neuroimaging CT and MRI scans. Unfortunately receiving the devastating diagnosis of an 8mm Aneurysm and upper spinal (neck) injuries.
Surgeons recommend immediate surgery. As is often the way with these things Insurance and liability are a maze of red tape and potentially life threatening delay through the Public Health system.
Immediate, private Surgery costs $NZ60,000.
After a swell of support from co-workers, including Xena star Lucy Lawless, the campaign managed to surpass its goal in just two days. As it stands, $88,863 (NZ) has been raised for the stunt actor.
In response to the donations, Dayna released an emotional video thanking everyone for their support. The crowdfunding campaign noted that ‘Dayna is absolutely speechless and so incredibly moved by all the love and support from all over the globe.’
The donations will allow Dayna to ‘receive Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy (OT) and other modalities post-op that will expedite her healing and greatly reduce the stress of not being physically able to work for 6 months after surgery’.
