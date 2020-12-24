unilad
Advert

Mad Max Prequel Furiosa Gets 2023 Release Date

by : Emily Brown on : 24 Dec 2020 15:33
Mad Max Furiosa Prequel Gets 2023 Release DateMad Max Furiosa Prequel Gets 2023 Release DateWarner Bros./Netflix

The prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road has been given a release date, eight years after the original.

The post-apocalyptic film captivated viewers across the globe when it was released in 2015, after which it went on to become one of the definitive films of the 21st century.

Advert

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. announced it would be returning to the world through a prequel titled Furiosa.

Mad MaxMad MaxWarner Bros.

Directed by George Miller, the prequel will see Anya Taylor-Joy, of The Queen’s Gambit, take over the role originated by Charlize Theron. Taylor-Joy will star alongside Extraction star Chris Hemsworth and Aquaman’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Warner Bros. has announced the new film will arrive on June 23, 2023 with a theatrical release, as opposed to being released both in theatres and on HBO Max, as is the case with the company’s 2021 release slate.

Advert
Mad MaxMad MaxWarner Bros.

In an interview with the podcast Happy, Sad, Confused earlier this year, per Comicbook, Taylor-Joy expressed her desire to do justice to the role saying, ‘The level of commitment that has been shown before me, I endeavor to match that, and that makes me really excited.’

The actor continued:

I fell in love with Furiosa, the way that Charlize presented her. She did such an incredible job and it was so beautiful and I can’t even think about trying to step [into her shoes]. It has to be something different, because it just can’t be done.

I’ve already started dreaming about her. She’s coming in pretty strong.

Advert
Anya Taylor-JoyAnya Taylor-JoyPA Images

Miller has previously expressed his hopes to start shooting Furiosa next year, so hopefully it won’t be long before we get some teasers of the stars in action.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Sikh Community Makes 800 Hot Meals For Stranded Lorry Drivers In Kent
News

Sikh Community Makes 800 Hot Meals For Stranded Lorry Drivers In Kent

Stray Dog Cries Tears Of Joy After Kind Stranger Feeds Him On The Street
Animals

Stray Dog Cries Tears Of Joy After Kind Stranger Feeds Him On The Street

All Blue-Eyed People Are Related To One Ancestor Who Lived 6,000 Years Ago
Science

All Blue-Eyed People Are Related To One Ancestor Who Lived 6,000 Years Ago

Belle Delphine Tells Logan Paul She Makes $1 Million A Month On OnlyFans
Celebrity

Belle Delphine Tells Logan Paul She Makes $1 Million A Month On OnlyFans

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Film and TV, Now, Warner Bros

Credits

Comicbook

  1. Comicbook

    Mad Max: Furiosa Prequel Gets a 2023 Release Date

 