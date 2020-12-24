Mad Max Prequel Furiosa Gets 2023 Release Date
The prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road has been given a release date, eight years after the original.
The post-apocalyptic film captivated viewers across the globe when it was released in 2015, after which it went on to become one of the definitive films of the 21st century.
Earlier this year, Warner Bros. announced it would be returning to the world through a prequel titled Furiosa.
Directed by George Miller, the prequel will see Anya Taylor-Joy, of The Queen’s Gambit, take over the role originated by Charlize Theron. Taylor-Joy will star alongside Extraction star Chris Hemsworth and Aquaman’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.
Warner Bros. has announced the new film will arrive on June 23, 2023 with a theatrical release, as opposed to being released both in theatres and on HBO Max, as is the case with the company’s 2021 release slate.
In an interview with the podcast Happy, Sad, Confused earlier this year, per Comicbook, Taylor-Joy expressed her desire to do justice to the role saying, ‘The level of commitment that has been shown before me, I endeavor to match that, and that makes me really excited.’
The actor continued:
I fell in love with Furiosa, the way that Charlize presented her. She did such an incredible job and it was so beautiful and I can’t even think about trying to step [into her shoes]. It has to be something different, because it just can’t be done.
I’ve already started dreaming about her. She’s coming in pretty strong.
Miller has previously expressed his hopes to start shooting Furiosa next year, so hopefully it won’t be long before we get some teasers of the stars in action.
