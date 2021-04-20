Mad Max: Fury Road Prequel Starring Chris Hemsworth Is The ‘Biggest Film Ever To Be Made On Australia’

Warner Bros. Pictures/PA Images

Furiosa, Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy’s upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, will be the ‘biggest film ever made in Australia’.

George Miller’s 2015 blockbuster, a follow-up to his earlier Mad Max trilogy, was a massive hit. While a famously tough production, it grossed more than $375 million worldwide and is often recognised as one of the greatest movies of the past 10 years, if not ever.

Advert 10

Six years later, the director is preparing to shoot Furiosa, starring The Queen’s Gambit actor as a younger version of Charlize Theron’s iconic character, in addition to Hemsworth and Watchmen and Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in undisclosed roles.

Gladys Berejiklian, Premier of New South Wales, tweeted, ‘Great news the Mad Max prequel – Furiosa starring Chris Hemsworth – is being filmed right here in NSW. The biggest ever film to be made in Australia, supporting more than 850 local jobs and bringing in $350 million to the economy.’

Fury Road was a marathon to get to the screen, and Miller’s next chapter hasn’t been any easier. ‘Since we started Fury Road I think there’s been six different regimes at Warner Bros. Now it’s stabilised very much and they’re able to basically pay attention coherently to the films they want to make and this is one of them,’ he told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Advert 10

Warner Bros.

While the plot of Furiosa isn’t clear, he added, ‘Whereas Fury Road essentially happened over three days and two nights, this happens over many years. You try to make films that are uniquely familiar. This will be familiar to those people who know Mad Max, and in particular Fury Road, but also it will be unique.’

Furiosa is set for release on June 23, 2023.