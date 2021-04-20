unilad
Advert

Mad Max: Fury Road Prequel Starring Chris Hemsworth Is The ‘Biggest Film Ever To Be Made On Australia’

by : Cameron Frew on : 20 Apr 2021 12:25
Mad Max: Fury Road Prequel Starring Chris Hemsworth Is The ‘Biggest Film Ever To Be Made In Australia’Warner Bros. Pictures/PA Images

Furiosa, Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy’s upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, will be the ‘biggest film ever made in Australia’.

George Miller’s 2015 blockbuster, a follow-up to his earlier Mad Max trilogy, was a massive hit. While a famously tough production, it grossed more than $375 million worldwide and is often recognised as one of the greatest movies of the past 10 years, if not ever.

Advert

Six years later, the director is preparing to shoot Furiosa, starring The Queen’s Gambit actor as a younger version of Charlize Theron’s iconic character, in addition to Hemsworth and Watchmen and Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in undisclosed roles.

Gladys Berejiklian, Premier of New South Wales, tweeted, ‘Great news the Mad Max prequel – Furiosa starring Chris Hemsworth – is being filmed right here in NSW. The biggest ever film to be made in Australia, supporting more than 850 local jobs and bringing in $350 million to the economy.’

Fury Road was a marathon to get to the screen, and Miller’s next chapter hasn’t been any easier. ‘Since we started Fury Road I think there’s been six different regimes at Warner Bros. Now it’s stabilised very much and they’re able to basically pay attention coherently to the films they want to make and this is one of them,’ he told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Advert
Warner Bros.Warner Bros.

While the plot of Furiosa isn’t clear, he added, ‘Whereas Fury Road essentially happened over three days and two nights, this happens over many years. You try to make films that are uniquely familiar. This will be familiar to those people who know Mad Max, and in particular Fury Road, but also it will be unique.’

Furiosa is set for release on June 23, 2023. 

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Florida Passes ‘Anti-Riot’ Bill That Grants Civil Immunity To Drivers Who Run Over Protesters
News

Florida Passes ‘Anti-Riot’ Bill That Grants Civil Immunity To Drivers Who Run Over Protesters

The Biggest Iceberg In The World Has Almost Completely Melted Away
News

The Biggest Iceberg In The World Has Almost Completely Melted Away

Jake Paul Poses With ‘$75 Million Dollars’ Earned From His Ben Askren Boxing Victory
Sport

Jake Paul Poses With ‘$75 Million Dollars’ Earned From His Ben Askren Boxing Victory

Naruto Director, Osamu Kobayashi, Dies Aged 57
Film and TV

Naruto Director, Osamu Kobayashi, Dies Aged 57

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, Chris Hemsworth

Credits

The Sydney Morning Herald and 1 other

  1. The Sydney Morning Herald

    ‘A story I can’t wait to see in a cinema’: George Miller to shoot a new Mad Max

  2. Gladys Berejiklian/Twitter

    @GladysB

 