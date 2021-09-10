Mad Max: Fury Road’s Insane Cars Are Going Up For Sale

These vehicles are survivors of the apocalypse that was the filming of Fury Road.

Blown, super-turbo charged and armed to the teeth with weaponry and War Boys, the machines that outran the end of civilization have been unearthed in the greatest barn-find ever recorded.

Nitrous, noxious, and no-nonsense harbingers of hell, marking man’s uncanny ability to wring beauty even from that designed for death and destruction, art from power, meaning from machine.