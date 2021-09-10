Mad Max: Fury Road’s Insane Cars Are Going Up For Sale
If you’ve ever wanted to own a piece of movie history that you can also use to do the grocery shopping, here’s something you may be interested in.
A number of the cars used in Mad Max: Fury Road are being put up for auction in Australia, in what’s being described as the country’s ‘biggest ever CARmada auction event.’
The 13 vehicles, all of which have been modified and are in various states of dystopian condition, but are perfectly operable, will be going up for sale later this month through the auction house Lloyds, in a unique opportunity for anyone down under in the market for a one-of-a-kind new set of wheels.
All of the cars on offer were genuine participants in the 2015 blockbuster, and yes, they include Furiosa’s mega War Rig, although that particular vehicle is probably not going to be suitable for the school run.
There’s also the Razor Cola with it’s flame-throwing external engine, the Gigahorse – two Cadillacs sat atop a set of monster truck wheels – and even the car driven by redeemed War Boy Nux.
In the auction description, Lloyds explains:
These vehicles are survivors of the apocalypse that was the filming of Fury Road.
Blown, super-turbo charged and armed to the teeth with weaponry and War Boys, the machines that outran the end of civilization have been unearthed in the greatest barn-find ever recorded.
Nitrous, noxious, and no-nonsense harbingers of hell, marking man’s uncanny ability to wring beauty even from that designed for death and destruction, art from power, meaning from machine.
According to VICE, bids for the vehicles are set to begin at just $1, although they won’t stay that much of a bargain for long. And if you’re not in Australia or don’t have the parking space for one of these bad boys, you can still watch a livestream of the auction when it takes place on the weekend of September 25-26.
