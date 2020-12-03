Mads Mikkelsen Breaks Silence On Replacing Johnny Depp In Fantastic Beasts

Well it’s going to be me, so that’s a difference. No, this is the tricky part. We’re still working it out. There has to be a bridge between what Johnny did and what I’m going to do.

And at the same time, I also have to make it my own. But also we have to find a few links [to the previous version of the character] and some bridges so it doesn’t completely detach from what he’s already masterfully achieved.