Mads Mikkelsen Breaks Silence On Replacing Johnny Depp In Fantastic Beasts
Mads Mikkelsen has broken his silence about replacing Johnny Depp in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts 3 movie.
The Hannibal actor was cast as the magical character Gellert Grindelwald after Warner Bros. requested that Depp resign from the prequel franchise.
This decision was made after Depp lost his libel lawsuit against The Sun newspaper in regards to an article that alleged he had been physically abusive towards his ex-wife, actor Amber Heard.
Speaking with Entertainment Weekly about the switch, Mikkelsen, 55, discussed how his portrayal might differ from Depp’s, revealing:
Well it’s going to be me, so that’s a difference. No, this is the tricky part. We’re still working it out. There has to be a bridge between what Johnny did and what I’m going to do.
And at the same time, I also have to make it my own. But also we have to find a few links [to the previous version of the character] and some bridges so it doesn’t completely detach from what he’s already masterfully achieved.
Opening up about his initial reaction to landing the part under such difficult circumstances, Mikkelsen added:
Job-wise, it’s obviously super interesting and nice. It’s also a shocker that it came after what happened, which is just super sad. I wish both of them the best. These are sad circumstances. I hope both of them will be back in the saddle again really soon.
Warner Bros. confirmed Depp’s departure in early November with a brief statement:
Johnny Depp will depart the Fantastic Beasts franchise. We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date. Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently in production, and the role of Gellert Grindelwald will be recast. The film will debut in theaters worldwide in the summer of 2022.
Taking to Instagram with a statement of his own, Depp wrote that he had been asked to resign from the part of Grindelwald, and that he had ‘respected and agreed to that request’.
He continued:
My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time.
On November 26, following widespread reports of the recasting, Warner Bros. confirmed that Mikkelsen was indeed on board to play the villainous wizard.
Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently scheduled for release on July 14, 2022.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please know that you are not alone. You can talk in confidence 24 hours a day to the national domestic violence helpline Refuge on 0808 2000 247.
Topics: Film and TV, Amber Heard, fantastic beasts, Johnny Depp, Now
CreditsEntertainment Weekly and 1 other
Entertainment Weekly
Johnny Depp/Instagram