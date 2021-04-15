unilad
Mads Mikkelsen Joins Cast Of Indiana Jones 5

by : Cameron Frew on : 15 Apr 2021 17:38
Mads Mikkelsen Joins Cast Of Indiana Jones 5PA Images/Lucasfilm

Mads Mikkelsen has officially joined the cast of Indiana Jones 5.

It’s been 13 years since cinema’s favourite archaeologist hit the big screen in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. However, after several delays and Steven Spielberg stepping down as director, progress on the franchise’s fifth film is finally underway.

In addition to Harrison Ford reprising his titular role, at the age of 78 no less, Mikkelsen will also join the cast alongside Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Indiana Jones 5, which doesn’t have an official title at the time of writing, will be directed by Ford v Ferrari, Logan and Walk the Line filmmaker James Mangold. The story of the sequel hasn’t been confirmed, nor have any other roles bar Ford’s iconic character. A betting man would guess Mikkelsen will play a villain of some form, but that’s entirely speculative.

While Spielberg isn’t directing, having led all four previous films, he’s serving as a producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel. John Williams, the composer behind the classic Indiana Jones theme, will also return for the fifth entry.

Mikkelsen’s casting was first reported by Deadline. In an earlier Lucasfilm press release, Mangold said: ‘I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers.’

He added: ‘Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.’

Indiana Jones 5 is set for release on July 29, 2022. 

Topics: Film and TV, Harrison Ford, Indiana Jones, Now, Steven Spielberg

