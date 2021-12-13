Mads Mikkelsen Makes Debut In Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore’s Magical First Trailer
A magical new trailer has been released for upcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore.
The trailer sees Mads Mikkelsen make his debut appearance as Gellert Grindelwald, the dark wizard seeking to gain power over the wizarding world.
Mikkelsen is taking on the role from Johnny Depp, who first starred as Grindelwald in the fantasy series in 2016; Depp was asked to step down from the sequel in the aftermath of his libel suit loss to The Sun newspaper.
Check out the new trailer below:
Fans have left divided about the switch-up of the villainous character, with one person tweeting:
Mads looks okay, but, doesn’t give off the same feel or seizing the moment presence that Johnny did…..
However, others disagreed with this early assessment, with another arguing:
Johnny Depp was frankly misfit for the role, @theofficialmads looks so good.
The official movie synopsis reads:
Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world.
Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?
Mikkelsen stars alongside Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein, Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein, and Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone.
You can catch Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in theatres from April 15, 2022.
