Mads Mikkelsen’s Film About Teachers Staying Drunk Wins Oscar

Mads Mikkelsen’s Another Round, a film in which teachers bid to stay drunk all the time, has won the Oscar for Best International Film.

For those who enjoy a splash of alcohol, most can recognise the stage at which you’ll feel your best – the ‘glow’. Your confidence is up, you’re still sentient and everything seems golden. Without resorting to alcoholism, wouldn’t it be great to feel that way all the time?

That’s the core idea in the story of Another Round, this year’s Academy Award winner for Best International Feature Film.

Another Round emerged victorious over Better Days, Collective, The Man Who Sold His Skin and Quo Vadis, Aida?.

Mikkelsen plays Martin, one of four teachers who decided to try out a theory: if you keep your blood alcohol level at 0.05, you’ll be able to achieve more thanks to feeling more relaxed and creative, unburdened by anxiety and insecurity. Naturally, it isn’t as simple as this – but resist reading too much into the story.

Writer and filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg, who earlier directed Mikkelsen in The Hunt, once described it as ‘a celebration of alcohol based on the thesis that world history would have been different without alcohol.’

However, a family tragedy saw the film take on a more sobering outlook, with Vinterberg saying: ‘It should not just be about drinking. It was about being awakened to life.’

Vinterberg was also nominated for Best Director at this year’s Oscars, going up against Chloé Zhao, David Fincher, Emerald Fennell and Lee Isaac Chung.

