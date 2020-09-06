Maisie Williams Says Alternate Game Of Thrones Ending Saw Jon Snow Kill The Night King
Listen, I know Game of Thrones ended over a year ago now and you probably thought you’d heard the end of it – but when alternate endings keep dropping left, right, and centre, can you really blame us for wondering what could have been?
It’s no secret the finale angered a lot of fans, what with (spoiler alert!) longtime hero Daenerys Targaryen suddenly turning into the Mad Queen and killing hundreds of thousands of innocent people in a cruel twist.
Another shock came much earlier in the season though, when a badass Arya (played by Maisie Williams) killed the Night King during the Battle of Winterfell, a decision which ultimately led to a load of backlash from (mostly) men labelling Arya a ‘Mary Sue’ character.
Of course, that wasn’t the case at all, with Arya having been training as an assassin for several seasons and being more than capable of ending the Night King’s villainous streak.
Yet despite this, and despite the fact showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had known the title of The Prince That Was Promised would be Arya’s for a whole three years before the final season aired, many viewers still assumed Jon Snow would be the one to kill the Night King.
And now Maisie Williams has revealed that nobody was more shocked by the plot twist than Jon Snow himself, Kit Harington, revealing in a new interview that Harington had actually been told years before about an alternate ending that saw him killing the Night King.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Williams said her 33-year-old co-star had been given confidential information about his fate early on in the series – information which later turned out to be false.
She explained:
Yeah, [everyone] did [expect Jon to kill The Night King]. He expected it to go that way, too, and he even said, ‘It was going to go that way. Someone told me in season three that I was going to kill The Night King.’
And then, he read the script, and it was Arya the whole time. Yeah, I think it would’ve been too obvious. I’m glad that it was Arya, honestly. I think I had the best storyline of the final season (laughs).
Well, there you have it. I wonder what changed Benioff and Weiss’ minds? Or maybe nothing did, and they were just messing with Harington this whole time – something which you’ve got to admit, would be absolutely hilarious.
