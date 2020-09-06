Maisie Williams Says Alternate Game Of Thrones Ending Saw Jon Snow Kill The Night King

Yeah, [everyone] did [expect Jon to kill The Night King]. He expected it to go that way, too, and he even said, ‘It was going to go that way. Someone told me in season three that I was going to kill The Night King.’

And then, he read the script, and it was Arya the whole time. Yeah, I think it would’ve been too obvious. I’m glad that it was Arya, honestly. I think I had the best storyline of the final season (laughs).