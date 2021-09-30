Malcolm McDowell Explains Why Making A Clockwork Orange Was ‘Torture’

Alamy

Legendary actor Malcolm McDowell has opened up about why making A Clockwork Orange was ‘torture’, and why he ‘hated the film for years’.

One of the most iconic films of all time, A Clockwork Orange showed us a dystopian future in which Malcolm McDowell’s Beethoven-loving thug Alex DeLarge and his gang of droogs go out at night to commit acts of ultra-violence, before Alex is arrested and re-educated into becoming a model citizen.

The movie soon became controversial for its depictions of violence and sexual assault, with director Stanley Kubrick asking for it to be taken out of British cinemas after it was linked to copycat crimes. Several other countries would follow suit and go on to ban the film.

Warner Bros.

For almost three decades, it was nearly impossible to watch A Clockwork Orange in the UK, though it steadily became a cult classic and was re-released in British cinemas after Kubrick’s death in 1999.

Speaking nearly 50 years after A Clockwork Orange was first released, McDowell told NME about the ‘torture’ he endured to make the film, saying it left him ‘totally emotionally exhausted by it, and physically too’.

McDowell was left temporarily blinded after his corneas were scratched during the infamous scene in which Alex’s eyes are clamped open and he is forced to watch violent films.

Warner Bros.

His eyes had to be anesthetised to avoid causing him pain, though the anaesthetic wore off and caused him even more pain, while a real doctor had to be present on set to administer eye drops to prevent him from going permanently blind.

The actor suffered the same injury again when Kubrick wanted to revisit the scene and film a close up of the actor’s eyes. He also suffered cracked ribs during filming of a scene in which his character is brutally beaten.

McDowell also spoke to NME about how he ‘resented’ A Clockwork Orange for the first 10 years after its release before coming to enjoy his part in making the film.

Warner Bros.

McDowell explained:

‘For the first 10 years after I made it I resented it, I was sick of it. I didn’t want to talk about the f*cking thing, I was over it.

‘Then I came to the realisation that it was a masterwork, and I was very, very much part of it. You may as well just accept it and enjoy it.’

The iconic legacy of A Clockwork Orange is secure, as last year it was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry as a film that was ‘culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant’.