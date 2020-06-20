Mamma Mia! Creator Says Third Movie Is Coming
The creator of Mamma Mia! has said a third movie is on its way.
The first film hit cinemas in 2008 with its sequel, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, dropping in 2018.
Now Judy Craymer, producer and co-creator of the films, has said the Mamma Mia! franchise is ‘meant be a trilogy’, hinting at another movie.
Craymer had intended to give some thought into a third film during lockdown and, while she’s managed to avoid the virus, she said she has found it difficult to concentrate – like many of us during these unprecedented times.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, the 62-year-old said:
I was meant to have been getting on with that [a third movie], in my head, during these months. But then I got hit with Covid fog.
I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it.
The first and second Mamma Mia! films featured a star-studded cast including the likes of Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan and Amanda Seyfried with Downton Abbey‘s Lily James appearing as the lead in the sequel.
While the films feature some of ABBA’s greatest hits (of course), Craymer mentioned about wanting to use Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus new songs in the next film which they’ve written for a virtual concert and are expected to drop September 2020.
She also toyed with the idea of making Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again a stage musical.
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again drops on Netflix June 26.
