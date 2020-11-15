Man Arrested For Attack On Rick Moranis

Rick Moranis Thumb Mint Mobile/NYPD

A New York City man has been arrested and charged following the assault of Rick Moranis.

The beloved actor was randomly attacked while walking along the street, near his apartment building on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, earlier in October.

In video footage released by the police, an unidentified man hits the 67-year-old Ghostbusters actor with a closed fist and knocks him to the ground. The suspect has since been caught.

The NYPD posted the CCTV video to Twitter, pleading with the public for help in tracking down the man. For information leading to his arrest, the police even offered a reward of up to $2,500.

In a tweet posted yesterday, November 14, the NYPD wrote: ‘Thanks to an eagle-eyed sergeant from @NYPDTransit, this suspect has been apprehended and charged.’

As per The New York Post, the suspect is Marquis Ventura, 35. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, with ‘intent to cause serious physical injury to another person’.

The attack on Moranis marks Ventura’s third open assault case against a stranger, after reportedly attacking a 61-year-old man and biting one of his friends’ hands, as well as another incident in which he punched a 23-year-old woman in the face while riding a train.

The Little Shop of Horrors star was taken to hospital following the attack, suffering pain in his head, back and hip. While police hadn’t initially released the identity of the victim, the actor’s representative confirmed he’d been attacked, but was ‘fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well-wishes’.

When news emerged that he’d been assaulted, social media ignited quickly. Captain America himself even joined the rallying calls to find the suspect, with Chris Evans tweeted: ‘My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don’t touch Rick Moranis.’

The 40-Year-Old Virgin writer-director Judd Apatow also wrote: ‘This the worst news of the last two days… this is why Rick Moranis avoided our country for decades. I guess he was right all along. We don’t deserve him.’

Rick Moranis Disney

Moranis took leave from Hollywood following the death of his wife Ann Belsky in 1991, departing films to care for his two children. However, after a brief return in an earlier advert with Ryan Reynolds, he’ll return as Wayne Szalinski in the Disney+ reboot of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.

An earlier synopsis for the film read: ‘When we first meet him, he has accidentally shrunk himself and is flying around on a shrunken drone – seemingly lost in a continuous of tinkering and experimenting that often puts himself and his family in jeopardy.’