Man Has Hilariously Honest Reaction To Home Makeover BBC One

A hilarious video has resurfaced online in which a man gives his brutally honest opinion on a home makeover show, and it redefines the meaning of awkward.

Taken from BBC One’s Your Home In Their Hands, it’s fair to say the man was left more than a little unhappy to discover his and his partner’s bedroom had been transformed into something he described as ‘horrible’ and ‘horrendous’.

Your Home In Their Hands first aired in 2014 and saw four decorators compete against each other for a cash prize. From seeing this man’s reaction, I don’t think this particular decorator won.

The entertaining snippet of this particular episode, from 2015, was recently doing the rounds again on Twitter thanks to user @plinketyplink2, who described it as ‘the best reaction to a house makeover ever’. The tweet has since been liked over 25,000 times and retweeted 4,500 times.

In the clip, presenter Celia Sawyer takes couple Rachel and John into their newly decorated bedroom – and it’s safe to say John is not impressed. The new bedroom boasted bright yellow, floral print wallpaper with blue wooden furniture, and basically takes the word ‘garish’ to new levels.

While Rachel is quite polite about her opinions, John really doesn’t hold back.

He says:

I don’t like it. It’s too busy. I wouldn’t have done anything like it. I don’t like it. You’re supposed to be able to go to sleep in a bedroom and it’s like a kids play area. I think it looks horrendous. It doesn’t like anything like a bedroom. Sorry, it’s a big thumbs down from me.

The presenter then awkwardly tries to convince John that his partner Rachel actually likes it and blames him for answering on her behalf. Rachel then chimes in saying she thinks the new room will grow on the two of them, but John continues calling it ‘rank’.

Celia asks John what message he would have for the designer, to which he responds with, ‘Don’t touch the other room.’

People responded to the tweet sharing the clip and applauded John’s honesty. One person commented, ‘The Mrs hated it as well … seen that look a 100 times. She’s just trying to be polite cos of the camera, the feller is bang on, it’s like a dog’s dinner [sic]’.

Meanwhile someone else described the room as looking like ‘a sh*tty fortune tellers spare room’, and I think John would probably agree.