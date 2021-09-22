Man Reveals The Real Reason Why Heath Ledger Licked His Lips So Much In The Dark Knight

Warner Bros.

A TikTok user has revealed the truth behind why Heath Ledger licked his lips so much during The Dark Knight.

Ledger’s portrayal of the infamous villain was met with huge critical acclaim as well as earning him several posthumous awards including a Golden Globe and Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

The actor passed away six months before the movie hit screens, but his portrayal quickly became known as one of the best, especially when it came to the Joker’s signature mannerisms – one of which recently became the topic of a TikTok video.

Warner Bros.

The mannerism in question is the fact he licks his lips so much, with the TikToker revealing the real reason behind the move.

The revelation about the 2008 flick was revealed in a 30-second video, uploaded by TikTok user, @film.funfacts, and now has over 3.5 million views and nearly 400,000 likes.

The clip begins with a scene from the film with a voiceover saying, ‘Did you know that in The Dark Knight, Joker’s famous lip-licking was actually an effort to keep Heath Ledger’s scar prosthetics from falling off.’

‘The scar makeup on his cheeks would go loose when he talked, so he kept licking his lips to keep it on,’ the TikToker added.

The next section of the video is a short clip from Ledger’s dialect coach who says, ‘Well, the last thing Heath wanted to do was to go back and spend another twenty minutes or a half an hour trying to get the lips glued back again.’

‘So, he licked his lips,’ the dialect coach continued, ‘a lot, and then slowly that became part of the character.’

Hundreds of people flocked to the comment section under the video to mourn over the death of the actor, who died at 28 years old in 2008.

‘If only Heath could have seen this performance,’ one TikTok user wrote, while another added, ‘One of the best jokers ever. RIP to a legend. Executed his role.’

‘I don’t think anyone in any universe will ever be able to top this Joker/performance. RIP,’ a third user commented.

