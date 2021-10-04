unilad
Advert

Man Shows How To Make The Squid Game Cookies

by : Cameron Frew on : 04 Oct 2021 14:25
Man Shows How To Make The Squid Game Cookies@davidparody/TikTok/Netflix

With Squid Game mania gripping the world, here’s how you can make the cookies from the show.

The Korean dystopian survival series is the most popular show on Netflix right now, topping charts all across the world to the point it may become the streaming platform’s biggest show ever.

Advert

With Halloween coming up, it’ll be a matter of time before groups rock up to parties sporting a red jumpsuit and mask like you see in the show. For anyone looking for some tasty snacks to munch on during your first watch – or indeed, a re-watch – there’s a delicious recipe to consider.

You can make the cookies from Squid Game. (Netflix)Netflix

TikToker DavidParody (@davidparody1) recently posted a video walking Squid Game fans through the strikingly simple recipe. There are literally only two ingredients: sugar and baking soda.

First, you put a few spoons of sugar into a hot pan and stir it constantly until it caramelises, making sure it doesn’t burn. Then, add in a pinch of baking soda and stir some more.

Advert

Loading…

Once it’s reached a light gold colour, pour out the mixture onto a flat surface with some baking paper, and feel free to use a mould to add a design to it, like a star. Once it’s solidified, you have your very own Dalgona cookie.

If you’ve yet to watch Squid Game, you should probably hurry up – take this from someone who found a spoiler in the process of writing this piece. It’s so popular that a South Korean broadband firm has sued Netflix because of the surge in traffic.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Netflix Sued After Traffic Surge From ‘Squid Game’
Film and TV

Netflix Sued After Traffic Surge From ‘Squid Game’

Father Campaigns For Period Pain To Be Listed As Legitimate Reason To Miss School
News

Father Campaigns For Period Pain To Be Listed As Legitimate Reason To Miss School

China Bans Gay Relationships In Video Games
News

China Bans Gay Relationships In Video Games

The Hilarious Moment US Senator Misunderstands What ‘Finsta’ Means
Technology

The Hilarious Moment US Senator Misunderstands What ‘Finsta’ Means

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: Film and TV, Food, Netflix, Squid Game

Credits

@davidparody1/TikTok

  1. @davidparody1/TikTok

    Made the squid game cookie

 