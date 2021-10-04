Man Shows How To Make The Squid Game Cookies

@davidparody/TikTok/Netflix

With Squid Game mania gripping the world, here’s how you can make the cookies from the show.

The Korean dystopian survival series is the most popular show on Netflix right now, topping charts all across the world to the point it may become the streaming platform’s biggest show ever.

With Halloween coming up, it’ll be a matter of time before groups rock up to parties sporting a red jumpsuit and mask like you see in the show. For anyone looking for some tasty snacks to munch on during your first watch – or indeed, a re-watch – there’s a delicious recipe to consider.

TikToker DavidParody (@davidparody1) recently posted a video walking Squid Game fans through the strikingly simple recipe. There are literally only two ingredients: sugar and baking soda.

First, you put a few spoons of sugar into a hot pan and stir it constantly until it caramelises, making sure it doesn’t burn. Then, add in a pinch of baking soda and stir some more.

Once it’s reached a light gold colour, pour out the mixture onto a flat surface with some baking paper, and feel free to use a mould to add a design to it, like a star. Once it’s solidified, you have your very own Dalgona cookie.

If you’ve yet to watch Squid Game, you should probably hurry up – take this from someone who found a spoiler in the process of writing this piece. It’s so popular that a South Korean broadband firm has sued Netflix because of the surge in traffic.