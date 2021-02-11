Mandalorian’s Gina Carano Dropped By Agent Following ‘Abhorrent And Unacceptable’ Instagram Posts
Gina Carano has been dropped by her agency following her recent ‘abhorrent and unacceptable’ Instagram posts.
Carano, 38, who played Cara Dune for the first two seasons of the Disney+ show, came under fire after it emerged she had made anti-Semitic comments on TikTok.
The comments were made in a since-deleted post taht made comparisons between the current politically-charged climate to Nazi Germany, likening being a Republican to being Jewish under Nazi rule.
Carano’s post read:
Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors… even by children.
Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?
Carano is now no longer with her agency, UTA, as confirmed by a spokesperson on Wednesday, February 10, Deadline reports.
Earlier that same evening, Lucasfilm had released a statement regarding Carano’s status:
Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.
There had reportedly been no plans to use the character of Cara Dune in the third season of The Mandalorian. However, it had recently been revealed the character might be getting her own spinoff series. These plans have now been scrapped in light of Carano’s social media controversies.
The former MMA fighter previously sparked controversy in November 2020 after appearing to mock peoples’ pronouns by putting ‘beep/bop/boop’ in her Instagram bio.
Carano later explained that her Mandalorian co-star Pedro Pascal ‘helped [her] understand why people were putting them in their bios,’ as she hadn’t been aware. She said, ‘I didn’t know before but I do now. I won’t be putting them in my bio but good for all you who choose to’.
Carano was dropped by her publicists at ID last autumn on account of her social media activity, which has previously seen her make statements about facemask wearing and voter fraud allegations, The Daily Beast reports.
