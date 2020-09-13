Margot Robbie Says Suicide Squad Features Toughest Stunt Of Her Career Warner Bros.

Margot Robbie has revealed that The Suicide Squad contains ‘one of the most difficult things’ she has ever filmed in her career.

Robbie, who will reprise her role as Harley Quinn in the forthcoming movie, made the revelation during a DC FanDome question and answer session, where she was asked what the toughest scene was to film.

‘I don’t want to give it away. When you watch the movie, it’s probably about halfway through,’ she admitted.

Margot added:

There’s an insane sequence that Harley does which was one of the most difficult things I’ve ever shot onscreen. And we shot it in like four days and I remember looking at the schedule and being like ‘Oh my god, we’re not going to be able to do this. This is going to be impossible.’

Although the Wolf of Wall Street star said she felt ‘really beat up’ after filming the mystery stunt, she revealed director James Gunn text her afterwards telling her that the entire sequence looked ‘amazing’.

‘That whole sequence apparently looks really cool, so when you see the movie, you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about,’ the 30-year-old said.

Warner Bros.

Meanwhile, David Ayer, who directed the first Suicide Squad movie, recently admitted that there were some problems with the way Robbie’s character was portrayed in the film. Many people had called him out for sexualising Harley Quinn in the 2016 hit, prompting Ayer to respond that Quinn’s story arc had been ‘eviscerated’.

A Twitter user told him: ‘Harley was sexualised in the entire Suicide Squad movie and in Birds Of Prey she was a real character, not a eye candy.’

‘Sadly her story arc was eviscerated. It was her movie in so many ways. Look I tried. I rendered Harley comic book accurate. Everything is political now. Everything. I just want to entertain. I will do better,’ he responded.

Another Twitter user then told him: ‘The way your camera looked at her was political. The way you used her was political. You treated her as an object and she still rose above it. That was political too.’

Alongside Robbie, The Suicide Squad will star Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Pete Davidson, John Cena, Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng, Peter Capaldi and many more.

You can watch the full Q&A with the cast here.

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to land in theatres on August 6, 2021.