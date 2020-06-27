Margot Robbie To Star In Female-Led Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie PA Images/Disney

Margot Robbie is about to set sail on a new project alongside her Birds of Prey colleague Christina Hodson.

The Oscar-nominated Australian actor will star in a new female-fronted Pirates of the Caribbean movie, with Hodson tapped to write the script.

The project, which is still in early development, is not going to be a spin-off of the long-running franchise that saw Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow at its centre. Instead, it’s expected to tell its own original story within the same universe.

We also know the film will be separate from the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot that’s currently in the works, which has Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin at the helm. Both films will be produced by longtime Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer, though.

However, that’s pretty much all we do know so far, as any and all plot details are being kept a secret – you know, because of it still being in early development and all – so I guess we’ll just have to wait for more announcements on that front in the coming months.

Although Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the most lucrative film franchises of all time, grossing over $4.5 billion across five films, The Hollywood Reporter notes that Disney has been looking for ways to revive the brand with new stories from new actors for some time now.

The last film in the franchise, 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales, became the second lowest box office of the series, taking in just $795 million worldwide.

If Robbie and Hodson’s past ventures are anything to go by, it seems the studio could be well on its way to achieving the successful re-brand it desires; while Hodson is one of Hollywood’s go-to blockbuster writers, with credits including Bumblebee, The Flash and Batgirl, Robbie’s recent credits include Bombshell and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

The pair’s relationship goes further than just working on films together, though; as well as collaborating on Birds of Prey, Robbie and Hodson launched the Lucky Exports Pitch Program in 2019.

The new initiative is aimed at getting more female-identifying writers hired by studios to write action features, with the goal of the program being to provide writers the exposure and experience needed in order to become go-to names for studio/franchise jobs.

No further details regarding the new film have been given, so for the time being we’ll just have to wait and see.

Until then, Robbie will next be seen in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad sequel, which currently has a release date of August 6, 2021.