Mario Lopez Says ‘Edgier’ Saved By The Bell Reboot Is ‘A Lot Of Fun’

Mario Lopez says the upcoming Saved By The Bell reboot is ‘a little edgier’, but still ‘a lot of fun’.

The revival of the 90s teen sitcom was announced back in September 2019, set to revisit the trials and tribulations of students at Bayside High. However, when class is back in session, there’ll be a few new faces among the old favourites.

One legacy cast member you can expect to see is Lopez, who played jock A.C. Slater in the original series. Production is still on-going on the reboot, but if the 46-year-old actor’s sentiments are anything to go by, it seems like it’ll be worth the wait for fans.

You can check out the teaser trailer for the reboot below:

The reboot, simply titled Saved By The Bell, has brought a number of fan-favourite characters back, including Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) and Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen).

The official synopsis reads:

When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over-privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Lopez discussed working on the revival and what it was like to return to the ‘updated’ world. ‘It’s going great. We have like two or three more episodes to go to finish it up and I think people are gonna like it,’ he said.

He added: ‘It’s a little edgier and updated, but not naughty by all means. It’s a lot of fun and I’m having fun with it. The old gang’s gonna be back together, the new cast we have is great and very creative. It was like we picked up where we left off.’

There are some notable absences; neither Screech (Dustin Diamond) nor Lisa Turtle (Lark Voorhies) appear to be returning. Previously, Voorhies – who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and previously struggled with her mental health – spoke about the reboot and her feelings on not being involved.

She said: ‘I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell reunion, as well as other cast members’ events. Yet of course, I also realised that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision.’

The Saved By The Bell reboot is set to premiere on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s brand-new streaming service set to debut in July this year – however, there’s confirmed release date for the new series.