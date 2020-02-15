Mark Hamill Will Be Voicing Skeletor In Netflix’s He-Man Animated Series
Mark Hamill has been cast to voice Skeletor in Netflix’s upcoming He-Man animated series.
Hamill, who is well-known for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, has been cast alongside several other big names as well.
Hamill is set to be joined by:
Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn, Supergirl’s Chris Wood as Prince Adam/He-Man, Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, Game of Thrones’ Liam Cunningham as Man-At-Arms, Office Space’s Stephen Root as Cringer, Office Space’s Diedrich Bader as King Randor/Trap Jaw, The Tick’s Griffin Newman as Orko, Tiffany Smith as Andra, punk rock legend Henry Rollins as Tri-Klops, legendary voice actor Alan Oppenheimer as Moss Man, Susan Eisenberg as Sorceress, Clueless’s Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena, Justin Long as Roboto, Clerks’ Jason Mewes as Stinkor, Phil LaMarr as He-Ro, Tony Todd as Scare Glow, Cree Summer as Priestess, Kevin Michael Richardson as Beast Man, Kevin Conroy as Mer-Man and Harley Quinn Smith as Ileena.
Kevin Smith will be the showrunner of the new series which he announced last summer.
As per Variety, Smith spoke about how he was grateful or being ‘entrusted’ with the job.
He said:
I’m Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel TV and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but also their entire Universe.
In Revalation we pick up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor! Brought to life with the most metal character designs Powerhouse Animation can contain in the frame, this is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid!
Netflix is yet to drop a trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation. They’re also yet to confirm when it will be released so, watch this space.
If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Anime, He-Man, Kevin Smith, Mark Hamill, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Netflix