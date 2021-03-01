unilad
Mark Ruffalo Calls To ‘Turn Page On Cruel Past’ Of The US In Powerful Acceptance Speech

by : Cameron Frew on : 01 Mar 2021 02:06
NBC

Mark Ruffalo urged people to ‘turn the page on the cruel past’ of the US in his powerful Golden Globes acceptance speech. 

The Avengers star has been nominated for a total of four Golden Globes throughout his career for Foxcatcher, The Normal Heart, Infinitely Polar Bear and I Know This Much is True.

However, it was the latter HBO series which brought him his first victory, beating Bryan Cranston for Your Honour, Jeff Daniels for The Comey Rule, Hugh Grant for The Undoing and Ethan Hawke for The Good Lord Bird.

After making his thanks to his family, colleagues and crew on the show, Ruffalo looked to address the wider issues in the US, both of late and historically.

He said: ‘Meaning is our common humanity. What connects us is greater than what keeps us apart. And the more we include each other, and see each other, and hear each other, the faster we’ll heal our broken hearts and minds.’

Ruffalo continued: ‘We have a dying mother, just like the mother in our story, she’s Mother Earth. We must come to balance with her, and honour her, and she’ll heal too. So let’s be courageous together, guys. Let’s turn the page on the cruel past of this nation.’

He added: ‘The good news is inclusion and justice and care for Mother Earth is breaking out everywhere. The godly light of decency is breaking through the hideous dark storm we’ve been living through. We are all in this together. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for, so let’s do this now. I love you.’

Cameron Frew

