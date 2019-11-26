Mark Ruffalo Has Pitched Hulk Vs Wolverine To Marvel

Marvel/20th Century Fox

Mark Ruffalo managed to tame Hulk from an angry green giant into a compromising and sage scientist, but the actor feels there’s still stories left to tell as he pitched the idea of Hulk versus Wolverine to Marvel.

I think it’s safe to say the 52-year-old has done a smashing job of portraying the hot-headed superhero over the years, so I’m sure fans would be more than happy to see him back for more.

Bruce Banner was last seen in Avengers: Endgame, when Marvel brought Hulk’s Infinity Saga arc to a close, along with the story itself.

After years of wreaking havoc and bursting out of his clothes, the character was finally able to put the brains and the brawn together in a move which earned himself a lot of admirers, much to the dismay of Scott Lang. ‘Say Green!’

Now, it seems Ruffalo wants to take his newfound brainy, brawny character on some more adventures.

The 52-year-old appeared at Tokyo Comic-Con recently, where he revealed he’s had recent conversations with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige about his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Comicbook report.

Recalling the conversation, Ruffalo said:

Kevin Feige just asked me last week if I had any more ideas or stories for the Hulk. And I said yeah, I think there’s still some stories to tell.

The Marvel president apparently seemed keen to take the actor’s ideas on board, as he responded:

Well why don’t you come in and tell me about them and we’ll see if we can find a place for you in the Marvel universe?

Usually the content of Marvel’s films is kept extremely under-wraps, but much to fans’ delight Ruffalo was more than happy to throw one of his ideas out into the world.

His plan for a future storyline apparently involves one of the characters Marvel re-acquired through Walt Disney Co.’s purchase of 20th Century Fox – namely, Wolverine.

Ruffalo explained:

Hulk vs. Wolverine. I’d like to see that. Hulk vs. Wolverine.

Wolverine is most associated with the X-Men, but he has also been an Avenger. He made his first appearance in The Incredible Hulk comicbook in 1974, when Wolverine fought the Hulk and Wendigo.

That story could be used as a way to introduce Wolverine to the MCU, though we’ll have to wait and see whether Feige decides to take Ruffalo up on his idea first!

The president expressed his excitement to have access to the mutant characters following Fox’s deal with Disney, describing how he was looking forward to ‘bringing Marvel’s First Family up to the platform and the level that they deserve’.

Hopefully it won’t be long before we find out more about the Hulk’s future with Marvel!

