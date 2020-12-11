unilad
Advert

Mark Ruffalo Returning As Hulk In Marvel’s She-Hulk Series

by : Emily Brown on : 11 Dec 2020 08:10
Mark Ruffalo Returning As Hulk In Marvel's She-Hulk SeriesMark Ruffalo Returning As Hulk In Marvel's She-Hulk SeriesPA Images/Marvel Studios

Mark Ruffalo is set to take his giant, green alter-ego to the small screen as he’s returning as the Hulk in Marvel’s new She-Hulk series. 

2020 might have been a slow year for some, but not for Marvel. The studio made clear it had been busy as it revealed a wealth of new information during Disney Investor Day yesterday, December 10, including the first trailer for Falcon and The Winter Soldier and the fact that Christian Bale is playing the villain in Thor 4.

Advert

Among the revelations were some details about She-Hulk, the new series starring Orphan Black actor Tatiana Maslany that is in development for Disney+.

Tatiana Maslany Tatiana Maslany PA Images

Marvel president Kevin Feige announced that Ruffalo will be reprising his role of the Hulk for the series after first bringing the character to life through the Avengers films.

Ruffalo helped raise the hype after the announcement as he took to Twitter to ask fans: ‘Did you miss the Hulk?’

Advert

Tim Roth, who starred in the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk, will be also appear in the series as he reprises his role of The Abomination.

She-Hulk will be directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, with Jessica Gao serving as head writer.

Mark Ruffalo The HulkMark Ruffalo The HulkMarvel Studios
Advert

She-Hulk, whose alias is Jennifer Walters, was the last major character to be co-created by Stan Lee. She is Bruce Banner’s cousin and adopts some of his powers through an emergency blood transfusion.

While Banner at first found himself unable to control his alter-ego, Walters managed to keep both her intelligence and personality whenever she Hulked-out.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Trump Moved $2.7 Million Of Donor Money Into His Business Before Election Day
News

Trump Moved $2.7 Million Of Donor Money Into His Business Before Election Day

18 Republican States Are Demanding the Supreme Court Declare Trump Winner Of The Election
News

18 Republican States Are Demanding the Supreme Court Declare Trump Winner Of The Election

Mara Gomez Becomes First Transgender Woman To Play Professional Football
Sport

Mara Gomez Becomes First Transgender Woman To Play Professional Football

Trump Orders Series Of Executions In Final Days In Office
News

Trump Orders Series Of Executions In Final Days In Office

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, Disney, Disney+, Marvel

Credits

Mark Ruffalo/Twitter

  1. Mark Ruffalo/Twitter

    @MarkRuffalo

 