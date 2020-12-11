Mark Ruffalo Returning As Hulk In Marvel's She-Hulk Series PA Images/Marvel Studios

Mark Ruffalo is set to take his giant, green alter-ego to the small screen as he’s returning as the Hulk in Marvel’s new She-Hulk series.

2020 might have been a slow year for some, but not for Marvel. The studio made clear it had been busy as it revealed a wealth of new information during Disney Investor Day yesterday, December 10, including the first trailer for Falcon and The Winter Soldier and the fact that Christian Bale is playing the villain in Thor 4.

Advert 10

Among the revelations were some details about She-Hulk, the new series starring Orphan Black actor Tatiana Maslany that is in development for Disney+.

Tatiana Maslany PA Images

Marvel president Kevin Feige announced that Ruffalo will be reprising his role of the Hulk for the series after first bringing the character to life through the Avengers films.

Ruffalo helped raise the hype after the announcement as he took to Twitter to ask fans: ‘Did you miss the Hulk?’

Advert 10

Tim Roth, who starred in the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk, will be also appear in the series as he reprises his role of The Abomination.

She-Hulk will be directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, with Jessica Gao serving as head writer.

Mark Ruffalo The Hulk Marvel Studios

Advert 10

She-Hulk, whose alias is Jennifer Walters, was the last major character to be co-created by Stan Lee. She is Bruce Banner’s cousin and adopts some of his powers through an emergency blood transfusion.

While Banner at first found himself unable to control his alter-ego, Walters managed to keep both her intelligence and personality whenever she Hulked-out.