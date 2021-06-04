Mark Strong Recalls Drunken Night With Daniel Craig That Ruined His James Bond Audition

PA Images

He’s made a name for himself playing suave British villains, but Mark Strong has revealed there was one particular role he missed out on, for a hilarious reason.

The actor recently recalled how, in the 1990s, he was up for a part playing a villain in a James Bond movie, back in the days when Pierce Brosnan was suiting up as 007.

Feeling pretty good about his chances, Strong says he took the night before off to go out for a few pre-emptive celebratory drinks with a fellow actor friend of his, but ended up getting a little bit carried away.

‘I learned the lines… and to celebrate I went out for a drink, and I got p***ed,’ Strong remembered during an appearance on the Sky One panel show There’s Something About Movies. ‘I overdid it and the next day I was severely hungover.’

Still, despite the raging hangover, Strong wasn’t about to miss out on the chance to appear in a James Bond film, and so dragged himself over to the audition.

Needless to say, it didn’t go well.

‘I started, then I just forgot my lines, couldn’t remember what they were and they all just kind of fell apart,’ he told host Alan Carr. ‘I was sweating, it was a terrible experience — but I really learned from it.’

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Strong then revealed that the friend responsible for making him miss out on the golden opportunity was none other than the future-James Bond himself, Daniel Craig.

‘The irony was, the guy I was out the night before getting pissed with was Daniel Craig. So I blame him!’ he joked.

It wouldn’t be until a whole decade later that Craig would land the leading role in the legendary franchise, but it’s still a hilarious twist of fate for the two friends.

Hopefully, the experience taught Strong not to celebrate a role before you’ve actually landed it, and while he’s since gone on to star in numerous other films, including spy comedies like Kingsman and Spy, he’s yet to have another crack at making it into the world of 007.

Strong is currently on cinema screens alongside Emma Stone and Emma Thompson in Cruella, while Craig’s fifth, and supposedly final, turn as Bond in No Time To Die is expected to finally release on September 30, following multiple delays thanks to the ongoing pandemic.

