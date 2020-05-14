Mark Strong To Return As Dr Sivana In Shazam 2

Mark Strong Dr Sivana PA Images/Warner Bros.

Dr Sivana and Mister Mind are going to cause some mischief because Mark Strong is returning for Shazam 2.

Advert

The 56-year-old actor is partial to a comicbook villain here and there. A decade ago, he played Frank D’Amico in Kick-Ass, a year later he became Sinestro in Green Lantern. In 2019, he leapt into DC’s world once again as Dr Sivana, the envious foil of Shazam.

With production schedules up in the air amid the current outbreak, David F. Sandberg’s sequel has been postponed to November 2022. Whenever it does arrive, we can expect some ‘skulduggery’ from Strong and co.

Dr Sivana Shazam! Warner Bros.

In a recent interview with the Kingsman star, prior to the delay on Shazam 2’s release date, we chatted about his upcoming films, such as Disney’s Cruella and The Forgiven, based on Lawrence Osborne’s novel of the same name.

Advert

As he discussed the various pauses on movies he’s assigned to, Strong told UNILAD: ‘Also Shazam 2… who knows whether that’s going to make its April 2021 release date.’ It hadn’t been confirmed that Strong was reprising his role for the sequel, so we clarified whether he was set to star.

Shazam! Dr Sivana Warner Bros.

Strong replied:

Yeah… I mean I’m certainly in the first Shazam!, and if you remember in the mid-credits sequence I get to meet the head of the Monster Society of Evil, Mister Mind – the little worm. So, I think we might get up to some skulduggery in the second one.

There’s currently no other known details regarding the Shazam! sequel, other than Zachary Levi (who plays the titular hero), Jack Dylan Grazer and Asher Angel reprising their roles. Sandberg will also direct the film, with Henry Gayden penning the screenplay.

Shazam! Warner Bros.

There’s also the small matter of Black Adam, Shazam’s arch-nemesis who’ll be brought to life by Dwayne Johnson in an upcoming solo film, directed by House of Wax and Jungle Cruise’s Jaume Collet-Serra. The pair will eventually meet in a future film.

Advert

In an earlier Instagram post, The Rock wrote:

Black Adam is blessed by magic with the powers equal to Superman, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero… this role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together.

The next film in the DC Extended Universe, Wonder Woman 1984, is due to hit cinemas on August 14 this year. The Shazam! sequel will hit the big screen on November 4, 2022.