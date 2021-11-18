unilad
Mark Wahlberg Fans Concerned After He Shares Video Revealing Eye Injury

by : Shola Lee on : 18 Nov 2021 16:06
Mark Wahlberg has taken to Instagram to show off a bandaged eye, and fans are concerned for the actor.

Wahlberg will soon be staring in Stu, a film based on boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long. The upcoming movie will see Rosalind Ross make her directing debut, who also wrote the film.

Ahead of the film’s release, however, fans have raised concerns over the actor’s unexplained injury.

Check it out:

In preparation for the film, Wahlberg had to bulk up, which he told Jimmy Fallon was ‘not fun’.

Speaking to the late night host, he said:

Unfortunately, I had to consume, for two weeks, 7,000 calories, and then for another two weeks, 11,000 calories. And it was fun for about an hour.

He continued speaking about the physical ordeal he went though, saying ‘it a hard physical thing to do’ and that he was eating ‘every three hours’.

Wahlberg also shared his physical transformation to Instagram.

The Ted actor showed his three week transformation, and thanked @chef_lawrence_d for their cooking.

Despite the physical challenges, the actor explained how personal the project was to him:

He said I’ve been trying to get this movie made for six years, we only had 30 days to shoot it, and so I wanted to really make it happen.

He also revealed that he was ‘crazy enough to of financed a lot of it myself’.

This wasn’t the only personal thing that Wahlberg shared recently, as his most recent Instagram post caused fans to worry.

In the post Wahlberg can be seen with a patch over his right eye, shaking his head and saying ‘don’t ask’.

This, understandably, caused fans to ask.

One commented: ‘new Pirates of the Caribbean?’ While friend of the actor Mario Lopez said ‘feel better my man!’

Wahlberg hasn’t yet confirmed what happened but we’re definitely keeping an eye out for his new movie.

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: Celebrity, fans, Instagram, Jimmy Fallon, Mark Wahlberg

