Mark Wahlberg Reveals Excruciating Number Of Calories He Ate A Day To Gain Weight

Unfortunately, I had to consume, for two weeks, 7,000 calories, and then for another two weeks, 11,000 calories. And it was fun for about an hour.

It’s such a hard, physical thing to do. Losing weight, you just kind of tough it out, you just don’t eat, and exercise. And this, even when you’re full, I would wake up after a meal and have another meal. I was eating every three hours. It was not fun.