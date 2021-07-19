Mark Wahlberg Reveals Excruciating Number Of Calories He Ate A Day To Gain Weight
Mark Wahlberg revealed how he prepared for his new faith-based film Stu, apparently diverting a long way from his usual, strict health routine.
As an actor, Wahlberg is well known for being physically fit and accustomed to action, his daily routine being the stuff of internet legend. However, the actor needed a radical diet change to prepare for a new film.
The film, titled Stu, written and directed by Rosalind Ross, follows the true story of former boxer Rev. Stuart Long. Long decided to become an actor after his boxing career, but after suffering a near-fatal motorcycle crash he found religion and joined Oregon’s Mount Angel Seminary instead.
Long was later diagnosed with a rare degenerative muscle disease, eventually requiring the use of a motorized chair, Today reports.
Speaking on The Tonight Show about his preparation for the dramatic role, Wahlberg said:
Unfortunately, I had to consume, for two weeks, 7,000 calories, and then for another two weeks, 11,000 calories. And it was fun for about an hour.
It’s such a hard, physical thing to do. Losing weight, you just kind of tough it out, you just don’t eat, and exercise. And this, even when you’re full, I would wake up after a meal and have another meal. I was eating every three hours. It was not fun.
The project was announced in March and is a story close to the actor’s heart, having been developing it for a number of years, Deadline reports. Stu is also set to star Teresa Ruiz from Narcos: Mexico and Jacki Weaver, who stars in Bloom.
The film premiered last year at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival and is expecting a wider release.
