Mark Wahlberg Shows Off ‘Dad Bod’ After Putting On As Much Weight As Possible For New Film
Mark Wahlberg has shown off his ‘dad bod’ after putting on 30 pounds for his upcoming movie, Father Stu.
The 49-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday, May 3 with a post showing before and after pics, giving thanks to his private chef, Lawrence Duran.
The photos reportedly show a time difference of of three weeks, but Wahlberg looks notably changed, having deviated dramatically from his usually strict health and fitness routine.
Showing approval for Wahlberg’s new dad bod, his wife Rhea Durham commented:
And it looks just as hot in person baby.
Footage taken from the gym a couple of days back shows Wahlberg lifted up his top to reveal a bigger belly, with the post captioned:
Kenny’s down 50 and I’m up about 20. Inspired to be better! I’m going up another 20. Yes it’s for a role.
Wahlberg has previously opened up about how he planned to prepare for the role during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, revealing that he wanted to ‘eat everything in sight’ after having stuck to a strict diet ‘for so long’.
Wahlberg told Kimmel:
After we do the boxing scenes, I get to put on as much weight as possible over the course of the film, so I’m challenging myself to put on 30 pounds in the next six weeks.
They want me to do it as healthy as possible. I’m like, ‘Dude, I’ve been on such a regimen for so long, I just want to eat everything in sight.’ I want to go to bakeries, I want to go to Denny’s, I want to get pancakes. I want to get everything that I could possibly get my hands on.
When asked what his first dinner would be for his new regime, Wahlberg revealed he planned to chow down ‘maybe a 20-piece chicken nugget, hot wings from Kentucky Fried Chicken with a six-pack of beer. Let’s start with a bang’.
This isn’t the first time Wahlberg has undergone a massive transformation for a role. As per Men’s Health, he has previously gained 40 pound of solid muscle for Pain & Gain, and also piled on more than 60 pounds for Deepwater Horizon and Patriot’s Day. True dedication.
Wahlberg’s role in the upcoming Father Stu will see him play a real-life boxer-turned-priest.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Celebrity, Jimmy Kimmel, Mark Wahlberg, Now
CreditsMark Wahlberg/Instagram and 1 other
Mark Wahlberg/Instagram
Men's Health
Mark Wahlberg Gained 20 Pounds in Just Three Weeks for a Role