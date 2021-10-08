unilad
Mark Wahlberg’s New Moustache Divides Fans

by : Hannah Smith on : 08 Oct 2021 11:51
Mark Wahlberg's New Moustache Divides FansEntertainment Pictures/Alamy

Mark Wahlberg is no stranger to an extreme body transformation, but his latest new look has caught everyone by surprise.

In a recent Instagram post, the actor gave fans a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it glimpse of his brand-new moustache, and it’s… quite something.

The short two-second clip sees Wahlberg with his back turned to the camera, before spinning round to dart out of shot, revealing a thick ‘tache straight out of a 70s detective movie.

Mark Wahlberg (Alamy)Alamy

It’s an unorthodox style – think Ben Stiller in Happy Gilmore – and thankfully there’s a reason behind it, beyond just being Wahlberg’s own personal choice.

Rather than getting a month-long headstart on Movember, the 50-year-old confirmed in the caption of his post that the new facial hair was for a ‘secret project’, leading to speculation and a mixed response from fans.

Boogie Nights sequel?’ one person tried as a guess, while another simply responded, ‘Wtf is on your face.’

‘It’s spooky season and Wahlberg’s new whiskers is akin to a jump scare,’ was the verdict from Cinema Blend.

Mostly though, Wahlberg’s comments were flooded with crying-laughing emojis, giving a pretty clear idea of the ridicule the new style inspired.

The moustache marks the second time in the span of just over a year that Wahlberg has debuted some questionable facial hair for a role, with the Bostonian unveiling what several outlets described as a ‘seedy’ top lip do for his role as Sully in the forthcoming Uncharted movie last year.

Ordinarily, a dodgy mustache like this one would get you a fair few sideways glances in public, but with the pandemic having kept people inside for more time than usual, and with face masks now a fact of life, there’s probably been no better time to commit to the new style.

