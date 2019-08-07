Marley & Me Creators Release Another Dog Movie To Make You Cry

Cameron Frew

Ever since getting my Springer Spaniel, patriotically named Whisky, I simply cannot watch Marley & Me.

Or any dog movies that have sad moments, for that matter. Whether it be Turner & Hooch, The Fox and the Hound, or even Beethoven – all of my emotions are heightened beyond the rational.

The laughs are heartier, but the heartache is too much, the pain is all too real. Alas, dogs are my greatest kryptonite; so you can bet when I watched the trailer for The Art Of Racing In The Rain, I took a deep breath and accepted that I was going to get hurt again.

Check out the trailer for The Art of Racing In The Rain below:

The film tells the story of Denny Swift (Milo Ventimiglia), an aspiring Formula One driver who gets an agonisingly cute Golden Retriever called Enzo. Together, they look set to navigate all the wonderful and tough moments in life, including when Denny meets Eve (Amanda Seyfried).

It’s a trailer engineered to make dog-lovers get teary. Lots of adorable shots of the dog? Check. Big, emotional, swooning contemporary song? Also check.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Behind the voice of Enzo is Kevin Costner, who according to Deadline, gives ‘one of the best performances of his career’ as the pup.

Excitement has been growing on Twitter for the film, although it is rather cautious; considering it comes from the same creators of Marley & Me. That isn’t a comment on the film’s quality, rather, its content.

when I see previews for The Art of Racing in the Rain knowing it was created by the same people as Marley & Me pic.twitter.com/jfn8Aw4rX0 — kylie (@kylie_curtis4) August 5, 2019

The Art of Racing in the Rain? Nope, I don't think so. I already did this with Marley and Me, and there were so many tears, I could not see the screen. Sometimes I do learn from my mistakes. — Karla Enriquez (@enriquez_kc) August 1, 2019

The Art of Racing in the Rain looks so good but I promised myself I would never watch another dog movie after Marley and Me. All dog movies make me ball my eyes out — Kaylasmallpt (@kaylasmall36) July 29, 2019

The upcoming film is based on the 2008 novel of the same name by Garth Stein, which stayed on the New York Times’ Bestseller List for three-and-a-half years.

The Art of Racing in the Rain hits UK cinemas on August 9. You’ll find me in the subsequent days/weeks cradling my dog like a baby.

